Prince William in a suit with a serious expression in the foreground and Rose Farquar singing into a microphone inside a red circle in the upper right corner
Prince William's ex-girlfriend becomes the center of everyone's attention
It's official now: Rose Farquhar, Prince William's ex-girlfriend, receives bad news

Her relationship with Prince William has made Rose Farquhar one of the most prominent figures in the press

Rose Farquhar has once again become the center of attention without seeking it. All this comes after the latest bad news received by Prince William's ex-girlfriend was confirmed.

On March 6, 2024, this young woman from British high society experienced one of the most painful moments of her life: the death of her father, Ian Farquhar.

Ian Farquhar wearing a hat laughing out loud
Ian Farquhar, Rose's father, passed away on March 6, 2024 | Instagram, @beauforthunt

Rose Farquhar's father was known for being a hunter and a horse lover. In addition, he kept a close relationship with Prince William's father and Queen Camilla.

As was reported at the time, the retired captain of the British Army, better known among his close friends as "The Captain," died at his country house on the Highgrove estate.

Rose Farquhar singing on stage with a microphone in her hand and colorful lights in the background
After her father's strange death, all eyes were on Rose Farquhar | BBC

Since then, despite this tragic news, Rose Farquhar has tried to lead a life completely away from the media. However, Prince William's ex-girlfriend hasn't been able to avoid becoming the center of attention in recent months.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, everything suggests that the relationship between the future British king and his "first love" isn't going through its best moment. Even though they have kept a good rapport after their breakup, now their distance is more than evident.

Rose Farquhar's popularity, Prince William's ex-girlfriend, has grown in recent months

In 2000, shortly after completing his studies at Eton College, Prince William had a brief romance with Rose Farquhar. However, although their relationship was short, she is often mentioned as the heir to the throne's "first love."

William and Rose saw each other for the first time at the Beaufort Polo Club, located in Gloucestershire, an environment closely linked to her family's hunting activities.

Rose Farquhar singing with a microphone and Prince William in a suit and tie looking serious
Rose Farquhar's popularity grew as a result of her relationship with Prince William | Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat, BBC

The relationship was intense, but their romance didn't last long. Prince William moved to Scotland to begin his studies at the University of St. Andrews, where he would end up meeting Kate Middleton, his current wife.

Since then, as expected, Rose Farquhar has become one of the main figures in the British social press. All this despite her intention to remain anonymous.

This prominence has been notably intensified by the investigation carried out a few months ago regarding the death of her father, former captain Ian Farquhar. Since then, her presence in the media has become constant and recurring.

Moreover, although she has always kept a good relationship with Prince William, everything suggests that Rose Farquhar's bond with the future king has cooled in recent months.

