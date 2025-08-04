It's official now: Rose Farquhar, Prince William's ex-girlfriend, receives bad news

Rose Farquhar has once again become the center of attention without seeking it. All this comes after the latest bad news received by Prince William's ex-girlfriend was confirmed.

On March 6, 2024, this young woman from British high society experienced one of the most painful moments of her life: the death of her father, Ian Farquhar.

| Instagram, @beauforthunt

Rose Farquhar's father was known for being a hunter and a horse lover. In addition, he kept a close relationship with Prince William's father and Queen Camilla.

As was reported at the time, the retired captain of the British Army, better known among his close friends as "The Captain," died at his country house on the Highgrove estate.

| BBC

Since then, despite this tragic news, Rose Farquhar has tried to lead a life completely away from the media. However, Prince William's ex-girlfriend hasn't been able to avoid becoming the center of attention in recent months.

Moreover, as if that weren't enough, everything suggests that the relationship between the future British king and his "first love" isn't going through its best moment. Even though they have kept a good rapport after their breakup, now their distance is more than evident.

Rose Farquhar's popularity, Prince William's ex-girlfriend, has grown in recent months

In 2000, shortly after completing his studies at Eton College, Prince William had a brief romance with Rose Farquhar. However, although their relationship was short, she is often mentioned as the heir to the throne's "first love."

William and Rose saw each other for the first time at the Beaufort Polo Club, located in Gloucestershire, an environment closely linked to her family's hunting activities.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat, BBC

The relationship was intense, but their romance didn't last long. Prince William moved to Scotland to begin his studies at the University of St. Andrews, where he would end up meeting Kate Middleton, his current wife.

Since then, as expected, Rose Farquhar has become one of the main figures in the British social press. All this despite her intention to remain anonymous.

This prominence has been notably intensified by the investigation carried out a few months ago regarding the death of her father, former captain Ian Farquhar. Since then, her presence in the media has become constant and recurring.

Moreover, although she has always kept a good relationship with Prince William, everything suggests that Rose Farquhar's bond with the future king has cooled in recent months.