King Juan Carlos takes a step forward: it will happen in Portugal, without the royal family

King Juan Carlos has left more than one person speechless with the latest and unexpected personal decision he has just made. According to reports, he has taken an important step forward without the support of the Spanish Royal Family.

There is no doubt that Sanxenxo has become one of King Emeritus's favorite places. So much so that, in recent years, and despite his exile, there have been several occasions when we have seen him in this Galician town participating in its well-known regattas.

However, although every year he traveled there to enjoy his summer vacation, this year King Juan Carlos has decided to change his destination. Instead, he will spend a few days in Portugal, specifically in the areas of Cascais and Estoril.

Until now, King Juan Carlos had always chosen Galicia to reunite with friends, follow the regattas, and keep a minimal public presence. So much so that his stay on the Galician coast usually sparked media interest. However, this summer he has decided to choose a more discreet environment.

The choice of Estoril and Cascais is not accidental, since these are places closely linked to his family history. Both Portuguese towns are located on the Atlantic coast of the Lisbon district.

In recent months, King Juan Carlos has already visited that area on several occasions. He has done so with the intention of finding a home that suits his needs, as reported by Monarquía Confidencial.

Estoril was the place where the Borbón family went into exile after the proclamation of the Second Republic in 1931. In fact, the emeritus spent much of his childhood there, together with his father, Don Juan de Borbón. The family residence, Villa Giralda, served for years as the epicenter of the monarchy in exile.

That's why the symbolism of this new trip is remarkable, since it represents Juan Carlos's return to the places where part of his family's history was forged. These are places full of personal memories and institutional significance.

In addition, the tranquility of the Portuguese coast offers the emeritus a comfortable and private environment, far from the scrutiny he faces in Spain. The discretion provided by this location now seems to be a top priority for him.

Sources close to King Juan Carlos's circle indicate that the trip will be low profile. He is not expected to attend official events or receive institutional visits during his stay. It has also not been specified how long he will remain in Portugal, although he is expected to enjoy several days there.

During his stay, he might take the opportunity to reunite with friends and enjoy the summer in a place that is familiar to him. Meanwhile, the debate surrounding his figure and his visits to Spain remains ongoing.