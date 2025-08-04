Camille Gottlieb, daughter of Stéphanie of Monaco, reveals everything at the last minute

Mentioning the Grimaldi family inevitably brings to mind glamour and a lifestyle that blends royalty with modernity. Among the names that always stand out are the three siblings, Carolina, Albert of Monaco, and Estefanía of Monaco. However, a new generation is beginning to leave their mark on the Principality of Monaco.

Among them, Camille Gottlieb is starting to occupy a special place because of her authenticity and natural charisma. The daughter of Estefanía of Monaco and granddaughter of the unforgettable Grace Kelly, Camille has managed to combine inherited elegance with her own personality. Each of her appearances is proof of how legacy and freshness can coexist.

Beyond the last name: Camille forges her own path

Camille Gottlieb has lived under the shadow of an imposing lineage. In every public appearance, the physical resemblance to her grandmother is striking: blonde hair, blue eyes, and a natural elegance that evokes the iconic princess. But Camille makes it clear that she doesn't want to be just "Grace Kelly's granddaughter," but a woman with her own voice.

In a recent interview for Vanity Fair France, Camille spoke openly about her grandmother. "It's a great honor to look like her; she's still the most beautiful woman in the world," she confessed. Even though she never met her, she feels that Grace was more than a movie star: "She was a fun person, with admirable ideas and character."

Her admiration doesn't stop at words. At the Monaco Red Cross Gala, Camille paid tribute to her grandmother with a dress inspired by Rear Window. Together with designer Elisabetta Franchi, she reinterpreted the original piece with a personal touch, keeping the essence of the sophistication that characterized Grace.

From Hollywood to Monaco: Camille's nods to the family legacy

Every detail of her looks is a tribute to her family's history. Camille, regarding her grandmother as an actress, points out: "I've seen all her movies." She has worn a scarlet dress referencing Dial M for Murder and a lilac design that alludes to High Society.

Camille understands fashion as a silent language, capable of uniting past and present. Not everything in her life is glamour; Camille also talks about family dinners at her father's house. "I make myself pasta with tomato sauce in sweatpants and we laugh until 11," she says naturally.

Camille defends her legacy with authenticity

Camille Gottlieb is clear about the balance between public and private. "I have my frankness, with a slightly crazy side from time to time, and a more formal side," she confesses. This way, she mixes royal heritage with her authenticity.

Although she is Estefanía's daughter who is furthest from the spotlight, Camille doesn't set aside her family pride. "My mother always told us that it's impossible to have the life we have without thanking our grandfather," she reveals. She added: "We have the duty to represent the family, both on Monegasque soil and internationally," and for her, it is a personal commitment.

Each of her appearances, between tributes and confessions, reflects that balance. Camille Gottlieb keeps the essence of her legacy alive without losing her free spirit. This way, she embodies a close, authentic, and modern royalty.