Prince Harry, 40: 'He grabbed me by the neck, ripped my necklace, and threw me to the floor'

Prince Harry, at 40 years old, has once again shaken the foundations of the British monarchy. In some revelations included in his book Spare, the Duke of Sussex has shared an episode that has caused both astonishment and controversy. In it, he describes a violent scene, starring none other than his older brother, Prince William.

"He grabbed me by the neck, ripped my necklace, and threw me to the floor," Harry has written, recalling the moment when his brother lost control during an argument in 2019. Everything started with a verbal confrontation about Meghan Markle, whom William called "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive." The tension escalated quickly, and after an exchange of words, the heir to the throne crossed an unprecedented physical line between the two.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

The incident, which Harry describes as unexpected and "very quick," took place in the kitchen of his house at Nottingham Cottage. When he tried to calm the situation, he offered William a glass of water, but instead of easing the tension, William reacted with more aggression. It was then, according to Harry's account, that he pushed him, threw him to the floor, and left him stunned on the dog's bowl, which broke when it hit his back.

Prince Harry reveals family disputes and uncomfortable episodes

After the altercation, William asked Harry not to tell Meghan anything. "You mean you attacked me?" he asked. "I didn't attack you, Harold," his brother replied, while Harry chose to tell his therapist first.

This excerpt from Spare, initially published by The Guardian, adds to other accusations that Harry has made against his family members in recent years. From his interviews to his resignation from royal duties, the youngest son of King Charles III has turned his life into a story that challenges the image of the British crown.

| Europa Press

The book has also revealed almost absurd episodes, such as when Harry says that William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi costume to a party. "I called Willy and Kate, asked them what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said," he has written, assuring that both "howled with laughter" when they saw him.

Prince Harry's memoir shakes the royal family

He has also revealed tensions between Meghan and Kate before their wedding, over the flower girl's dresses and a hormonal comment. Meghan, according to Harry, was scolded for saying that Kate had "baby brain," a comment that was considered inappropriate in the royal environment. For the Duchess, that argument left a mark that never completely faded.

He has also devoted space to King Charles III and the figure of Camilla Parker-Bowles, now queen consort. The prince has said that he and William begged their father not to marry her, but Charles went ahead. Despite wishing her the best, Harry has admitted that he always wondered if Camilla would be like the cruel stepmothers from fairy tales.

| Twitter, @MeghansMole

Finally, it has been revealed that Harry has called William in Spare his "beloved brother and archnemesis," a summary of a relationship full of tensions. This book is not just a personal memoir, but a direct accusation against one of the most influential monarchies in the world. With these revelations, the Duke of Sussex has made it clear that his story is far from over.