No one expected the bomb that's come to light about Juan Carlos I and Laurence Debray

Expectations are at their highest and, although there had been a certain level of discretion about the subject until now, one of the year's most surprising news stories has finally come to light. Juan Carlos I will receive more money than Laurence Debray from the publication of his memoirs, even though she wrote them.

Juan Carlos I will release them with the help of biographer Laurence Debray, who has been his direct collaborator in writing this desired volume that has already been described as one of the most relevant publishing launches in recent times.

Under the title Reconciliation, the book presents for the first time the former king's personal account of his life and his long reign, which spanned almost four decades (40 years) of Spain's recent history.

"Dear French booksellers and readers, I'm thrilled to present my memoirs, written in French. Here is the story of my life, with complete sincerity. Juan Carlos I," was announced a few months ago in a statement that already hinted at the intimate tone of the text.

The volume will include two notebooks with unpublished photographs, material never before seen by the public, and will reveal key moments from Juan Carlos I's reign, as well as his retirement in Abu Dhabi after his abdication in 2014 and his final departure from Spain in 2020, amid media and judicial pressure.

What has attracted the most attention in recent days is the amount the former king may have received for telling his story. Journalist Pilar Eyre estimated on the program TardeAR that Juan Carlos I may have received an amount close to 5 million euros for these memoirs. "No one is going to argue a lower amount with the king, the money requested by the person who represented him and the author, that's not up for discussion."

Juan Carlos I will earn more than Laurence Debray for his memoirs

Additionally, the collaborator has categorically denied the rumors of a supposed Netflix series about the king. "That project has never existed," she stated emphatically.

With just weeks to go before its release, and with the question still lingering as to whether Juan Carlos will attend the public presentation. What is clear is that these memoirs promise to generate much discussion, not only because of what they reveal, but also because of what they represent.