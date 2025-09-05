King Felipe VI stars in a breaking story that singles out Infanta Sofía

September has marked the return to routine, and after weeks of disconnection and tranquility, citizens have resumed their jobs. Members of the Royal Family have done so as well. King Felipe VI has reappeared with renewed energy in his institutional agenda.

For weeks, Felipe has resumed audiences with various State authorities and has held high-level meetings at Zarzuela Palace. He has also attended official events accompanied by Queen Letizia. Both have interrupted their vacations to visit areas affected by the fires in Castilla y León, Galicia, and Asturias. Their involvement has been highly valued.

In addition, their names have returned to the headlines following the publication of a new official portrait. Experts in the Royal Family and political analysts have commented on the image. They have spoken of modernity, approachability, and institutional commitment.

Felipe VI will have an official event on what is supposed to be Sofía's first day of classes

However, the real focus has been on what will happen next week. The Royal Family has published the official agenda of the royals and has confirmed a detail that has drawn attention. On Monday, September 8, King Felipe VI will not be able to accompany his daughter, Infanta Sofía, at a key moment: the start of her university studies.

Infanta Sofía has made headlines after it was announced that she will study political science and international relations at the prestigious Forward College. Her first academic year will take place in Lisbon, then she will continue in Paris and finish in Berlin. It is an international program that has caused great expectations.

However, it has been said that her departure to Portugal will be next Monday, coinciding with unavoidable commitments of her father. That same Monday, Felipe VI is scheduled to have an audience with Cándido Conde-Pumpido Tourón, president of the Constitutional Court. He will also meet with the personnel of the air unit that participated in extinguishing the summer fires.

Sofía will not be able to be with Felipe VI due to scheduling conflicts

This scheduling conflict has left Infanta Sofía without her father's in-person support on her first day, a circumstance that has not gone unnoticed. Some media have pointed out the symbolic nature of the moment. Felipe VI has prioritized his institutional duty and, meanwhile, the Infanta will face this important step in her academic life with maturity.

The return to the school year has started strongly for everyone. For the Royal Family as well, especially for Infanta Sofía.