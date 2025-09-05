Zarzuela Palace makes the happy news about Queen Sofía official

With the arrival of September, many people have had to say goodbye to their vacations. Routine has returned, for King Felipe and Queen Letizia as well, just like for Doña Sofía. Their Majesties have resumed their official agenda and have closed their summer with two important trips.

The first, their traditional getaway to Mallorca, and the second, a private and discreet visit to Greece. Now, with the start of the new institutional term, activity has returned to the Royal Household. Zarzuela Palace has published the official agenda for the coming days.

In it, a very desired announcement has been included. A happy announcement that has moved many citizens: Queen Sofía has returned to public life.

Zarzuela Palace has confirmed the great announcement about Doña Sofía

Queen Sofía has been more absent this summer because her priority has been her sister, Irene of Greece, whose health has been delicate. That's why the Queen Emerita has not been able to accompany the family during some vacation moments. However, she has not set aside her commitments.

Despite her personal circumstances, Doña Sofía has shown once again her great commitment to the Crown and has confirmed her participation in a very significant official event. Next Thursday, September 11, at 7:00 p.m., she will be in Ferrol, A Coruña. There, she will sponsor the launching of the F-111 "Bonifaz" frigate.

That same day, in the morning, Queen Letizia will also have an important commitment. At 10:30 a.m., she will attend the III International Congress on Human Trafficking for Sexual Exploitation. The event will take place at CaixaForum in Madrid.

With these events, the Royal Household has wanted to mark the institutional return of the term but has also wanted to highlight Doña Sofía's ongoing involvement. Her presence in Ferrol has not gone unnoticed and has been seen as a gesture of responsibility and service.

Doña Sofía returns to her duties after her vacations

Although she has not been present for all the vacations, she has traveled when it has been necessary. Even to places where neither her son nor Queen Letizia have been able to go.

Doña Sofía has shown, once again, that she is willing to give everything for the institution and has returned to public events with strength and determination. Zarzuela has made it official and her followers have celebrated it. Spain has applauded her return.