Pedro Campos surprises by speaking like never before about the emeritus king, his friend: 'He's very…'

Pedro Campos has become the center of media attention. All because he has done something unexpected. Yes, he has spoken as never before about the emeritus king, with whom he has had a friendship for years.

Specifically, the businessman and sailor has revealed what Felipe VI's father is like as a teammate in regattas. Thus, he stated: "He is very perfectionist and self-critical." As if that were not enough, he has brought up the next and unbelievable goal his friend has set for himself.

Pedro Campos opens up and speaks candidly about the emeritus king

The emeritus king has kept a close relationship with Pedro Campos for years. So much so that whenever he travels to Sanxenxo, it is to be by his side at the regattas and to stay at the house Campos owns in the area.

It is precisely this sailor and businessman who has now spoken as never before to Vanitatis about Juan Carlos I. He has done so to, among other things, reveal what he is really like as a teammate in sailing competitions.

Thus, he acknowledged: "It is very easy to sail with him. It is essential to be a team and we are one. We always call him 'sir,' because we have gotten used to it and it is not a problem."

But what has drawn the most attention from his statements is the description of his character at sea: "He is very perfectionist and self-critical, sometimes too much. He tells us: 'I should have done this like this' or 'At that moment, I should have tacked faster.'" For Campos, this self-demand is one of the keys to the success they have achieved together in sailing.

Their track record in the 6M category is a clear example. They have managed to become world champions on seven occasions, which speaks to their rapport and the level of demand they always set for themselves. According to the sailor, this dynamic has not changed over time or with the monarch's mobility issues.

Pedro Campos reveals the emeritus king's next challenge

One of the most surprising points of the interview has been the announcement of the next goal he shares with the emeritus king. It is to travel to New York in September to be present at the Sailing World Cup. Neither Felipe VI's father's age, 87 years old, nor his physical condition seem to slow down his plans.

In this regard, he admitted that both will travel there to attend the competition. If his health allows, they are even considering participating. Indeed, he admitted: "The one who beats me in spirit and endurance is the king."

The challenge they have set for themselves is no small feat. It is none other than to win again and thus achieve the eighth world title in the 6M category.

This trip also has a strong symbolic component. It would not only be an opportunity to compete at the highest level, but also to reaffirm the image of Felipe VI's father. Yes, as a veteran athlete, active and committed to sailing, which has shaped much of his public and private life.

Meanwhile, waiting to confirm whether the emeritus king will actively participate in the New York regatta, it is clear that, at sea, he still feels as alive as ever. With Campos by his side, the chances of adding another victory to his record remain very much alive.