The news about Queen Sofía that Princess Leonor would have never wanted to receive

Queen Sofía has once again become the center of attention after the latest and concerning news that has come to light regarding her private life. This information has surely left Princess Leonor deeply shocked.

There is no doubt that this past year has been especially difficult for the emeritus queen. Among other things, this is due to the publication of some compromising audio recordings featuring her husband and Bárbara Rey.

| Europa Press

In one of them, Juan Carlos admits to the showgirl that he and Queen Sofía hadn't kept a marital relationship for a long time: "For me, it's very convenient... Because as a queen, she fulfills her role wonderfully. On top of that, she endures, she doesn't go with anyone else."

Beyond the embarrassment of hearing her husband say this kind of thing, the emeritus queen is currently facing even greater pain. In fact, as has come to light in recent weeks, her sister Irene's delicate health has been an emotional blow that is hard for her to bear.

So much so that the royal family expert, Pilar Eyre, hasn't hesitated to state that 2025 has become a true "annus horribilis" for her. This is information that Princess Leonor surely would never have wanted to hear.

A concerning piece of information about Queen Sofía comes to light

Through her YouTube channel, journalist Pilar Eyre has pointed out that Queen Sofía is going through a very complicated situation. In fact, she has stated, "We're marginalizing her just like her husband did." With these words, she has exposed the social and family neglect that exists toward the emeritus queen:

"About him[King Juan Carlos], we know which doctors he goes to, his check-ups, his trips... However, about her, we think she's indestructible[...]We've set her aside because we're used to it and we neglect her. She faces her issues in secret and without anyone's help."

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, the journalist has focused on the monarch's evident physical decline. "Since she was admitted for a urinary tract infection, we've been able to see a slow but clear deterioration. She has taken a downturn, she moves much more slowly... She's worn out by the suffering and distress she's experienced lately."

This is a situation that has undoubtedly intensified after Princess Irene's condition worsened. There is no doubt that, for Princess Leonor's grandmother, her sister is the most important person.

| YouTube, Pilar Eyre

At this point, Pilar Eyre has emphasized the role Irene plays in Queen Sofía's life. "Since she doesn't have friends, her lifelong companion has been Irene. They've been inseparable since they were together in exile," she pointed out.

For this reason, as a result of her sister's worsening health, the emeritus queen has decided not to spare any resources. In fact, according to the journalist, "the medical staff are keeping an eye on her at Zarzuela 24 hours a day."

| Twitter, @Josemn1_

"There is a constant coming and going of nurses and doctors, priests, the palace chaplain, and the daughters are taking turns to be with their mother. When Cristina isn't there, Elena goes, but one of the two is always in charge of the operation, which is very complicated."

This delicate situation has taken a toll on Queen Sofía's emotional and physical state. "She feels a lot of anguish, especially about what could happen this fall," Eyre added, referring to high-profile commitments such as the Princess of Asturias Awards.

However, this isn't the only issue currently troubling Princess Leonor's grandmother. According to the writer, "she's also tormented by the publication of her husband's memoirs, which will be released in November":

"The book will surely be flattering. That's why Sofía will once again feel punished, humiliated, the double punishment, the revictimization. She has already suffered because of this, and it's a wound that keeps having salt poured into it."