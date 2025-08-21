A Buckingham Palace chef speaks out about Princess Charlotte: 'She has to...'

At just 10 years old, Princess Charlotte of Wales is already a central figure in the British royal family. Daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, she is third in line to the throne.

Despite her position, her parents have always insisted that she and her siblings live as normal a childhood as possible. However, some strict rules in her upbringing reflect the institutional weight that rests on her shoulders.

Princess Charlotte's surprising ban

One of these rules has to do with mealtimes. Darren McGrady, a chef who worked for years for Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, has revealed a surprising custom that is still kept among the princes' children.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, he explained that "children aren't allowed to sit with adults until they master the art of polite conversation." This rule is strictly kept, both at Buckingham Palace and at Adelaide Cottage.

"Children often have to sit apart from their parents during meals," McGrady added. Until they reach the required level of maturity, Charlotte and her siblings George and Louis eat at a separate table, accompanied only by a maid.

The goal is to foster their social skills and prepare them for future official events. "The little ones always ate in the children's area until they were old enough to behave properly at the dining table," he detailed.

Kate Middleton's children have to follow certain rules

The British press has described this rule as "strict," in contrast to the image of a common childhood that the dukes defend. Regarding discipline, another close source told The Sun how William and Kate act when their children don't behave as they expect:

"They take them out of the dining room and talk about the behavior they just put into practice, always in a calm tone, without getting upset. Kate and William never yell at them." Since Kate was diagnosed with cancer, the couple have reorganized their routine to be more present.

They have reduced the number of staff at Adelaide Cottage. This has affected nanny María Teresa Turrión. She also pointed out that tantrums are forbidden both in public and in private to encourage them to express themselves calmly.