King Juan Carlos news that could further break his relationship with Queen Sofía

King Juan Carlos has once again become the center of attention. All of it is due to the latest and controversial decision made by the monarch. This news could further break his already damaged relationship with Queen Sofía.

On June 30, there was a great stir around the emeritus. It all arose after publishing house Planeta confirmed through a statement the publication of his memoirs. A book, titled Reconciliation, which will be released on November 12, 2025.

Through it, Juan Carlos I wants to share with other Spaniards his point of view on some of the controversies that have surrounded him in recent years. "He had the feeling that they were stealing his story," said historian and author Laurence Debray in an interview for El País.

Now, while waiting for the publication of these memoirs, all eyes are once again on Queen Sofía's husband. According to government sources confirmed to The Objective, the emeritus monarch is in advanced negotiations with Netflix to develop a series about his life.

King Juan Carlos's new project could definitively break his relationship with Queen Sofía

As has emerged, King Juan Carlos's new project, valued at about 20 million euros, involves a fiction series based on real events. This audiovisual work will consist of at least six episodes and will have international distribution, just like the successful British production The Crown.

The plot of the series would cover the most significant events of his reign, which lasted from 1975 to 2014. Among them would be included controversial episodes such as his tax problems linked to a multimillion Saudi donation or his connection with figures like Queen Sofía, Corina Larsen, or Bárbara Rey.

This information, as expected, has not been well received inside the Zarzuela Palace. There is no doubt that if all these topics come to light, King Juan Carlos's relationship with his wife could end up breaking completely.

For this reason, the Royal Household has tried to stop the progress of these negotiations, a feat they haven't achieved yet. In addition, sources close to the institution have confirmed to Monarquía Confidencial that Felipe VI is closely following his father's steps.

According to his closest circle, for Queen Sofía and her son "it's exasperating." Neither of them has the power to influence King Juan Carlos's decisions in this regard.

According to information obtained by the aforementioned media, the emeritus is being advised from Abu Dhabi by Abdul Rhaman El Assir. This is a person who is involved in legal matters in Spain and France.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the agreement with Netflix is practically ready to be signed. Especially after King Juan Carlos fully repaid the loans he used to regularize his tax situation in 2021.