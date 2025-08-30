Nervousness in the royal family: a major change is coming in Prince George's life

Within the British Royal Family's circle, people are speaking with concern about a decisive step in Prince George's life. The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is starting a school year that will mark a turning point in his personal journey.

The heir shares his daily academic life with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the future is preparing an unexpected turn for him. How will he face this new scenario that will take him away from his routine and force him to take on a different role?

Prince George faces a major change next year

Since his birth in 2013, Prince George has grown up under the watchful public eye, aware that his destiny is written in the history of the United Kingdom. However, beyond protocol and royal duties, his childhood has been similar to that of any British child his age.

The choice of Lambrook School in Berkshire meant a step toward a closer and more discreet life for William and Kate's children. There, the three siblings have lived together, supported by the presence of their parents, who have made an effort to keep a routine as normal as possible.

Now, with George about to close a key stage, the question about his next school destination has sparked speculation. Among the options, one name stands out: Eton College, the institution where Prince William studied, and which could mark the beginning of a new chapter for his son.

The reason for the Royal Family's nervousness is clear: Prince George is facing his last year in primary school and is preparing to move on to secondary education. According to The Mirror, the future heir might be dealing with "nerves" over this big leap that will force him to separate from his siblings.

Royal expert Jennie Bond explained it with these words: "William and Kate's son, George, is quickly becoming a young man. This last year at Lambrook School with his siblings will be another milestone in his life."

Bond also emphasized that this transition may be more complex than it seems. "I'm sure he'll be nervous about the big change that's coming, but I hope some of his school friends move with him, wherever he goes," she said.

In addition, there will also be a change in dynamics with his parents: "George has gotten used to his parents being involved in his school life. Whenever possible, it's mom or dad who take the children to school," Bond added. With these words, the expert reflected that this other big change will pose an emotional challenge for the young prince, who will have to learn to manage in an environment with greater independence.

The uncertainty about Prince George's next school

Although the Royal Household hasn't confirmed what George's academic destination will be, all eyes are on Eton College. This prestigious school is located very close to Windsor, the family's usual place of residence, and represents a symbol in the education of British royalty.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry studied there, which fuels the expectation that George will follow in their footsteps. However, other alternatives aren't ruled out, since Kate Middleton has sometimes expressed her desire for her children to have experiences different from those their parents had.

The decision, which will be made in the coming months, won't be just academic. Choosing an educational center for the future monarch also means defining part of his personal development, his circle of friends, and the degree of exposure he will have to society.

Prince George is facing a decisive moment in his life with a school change that marks the beginning of a new stage. The separation from his siblings and the uncertainty about his next academic destination are causing nervousness, but also great expectations. On this journey of growth, the heir to the throne is beginning to discover what it really means to be a prince and future king.