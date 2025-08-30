A cousin of King Charles III confesses his secret and shakes up Buckingham Palace

The reign of King Charles III has been anything but peaceful. In addition to the existing conflicts and rumors, there is now an unexpected confession that has come from within his own family. This confession has shaken Buckingham Palace.

The person responsible for this new media storm is his second cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten. He gave an interview on a podcast and, in addition to talking about his personal life, he revealed an intimate secret that has surely left many speechless.

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, second cousin of King Charles III, surprises with an unexpected confession

Lord Ivar Mountbatten is known for being the first member of the British royal family to speak openly about his homosexuality. His 2018 wedding to James Coyle was historic and made headlines around the world as a symbol of modernity within royalty.

This time, however, he has surprised with statements of a very different tone. During the interview on the Rosebud podcast, he confessed bluntly that he can't stand his mother, the Marchioness of Milford Haven. His words have resonated strongly because this isn't a superficial comment, but a harsh reproach.

The cousin of King Charles III described this woman as "very lazy." However, the most forceful statements were these: "She never took care of us at all. We were raised by a German nanny and we were always sent from here to there."

"I'm not complaining, but what bothered George and me was that, when our children were growing up, we often said to her: 'Why don't you come spend Christmas, and why don't you come for the weekend?' Her usual answer was that she didn't feel like it. That was because she didn't feel like packing because she didn't know how to do it."

He was even more forceful when he added: "There's no affection between my mother and me. She's been bedridden since 2018 and it's pure laziness. That irritates my brother and me, we've ended up having to do everything for her."

The international press quickly spread the most controversial statements, and on social media many users have expressed surprise. Some applaud his honesty, while others believe that this kind of reproach should have remained private.

The echo of King Charles III's cousin's confessions in Buckingham Palace

These statements come at an especially delicate time for King Charles III. The monarch seeks to keep a stable, conciliatory reign, far from upheaval. However, the truth is that family scandals follow him.

The media impact of Mountbatten's words is inevitable. Since he is directly linked to the Windsor family, every statement has repercussions on the public image of the monarch and Buckingham Palace. The confession calls into question the Marchioness of Milford Haven, and casts a shadow over the way the British aristocracy has raised their children.

Royal experts point out that this kind of statement makes it harder for King Charles III to consolidate a period without controversy. Amid the tension with Harry and the open wounds from the cases affecting Prince Andrew, any gesture from a distant relative can destabilize the institutional image.

For the British sovereign, this episode is a reminder of how difficult it is to keep calm in Buckingham Palace. His stated intention has been to lead with moderation, bring stability to the institution, and at the same time, set his own style after Queen Elizabeth II's long reign. However, family turmoil seems to give him no respite.