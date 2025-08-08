Neither Marivent nor Marbella: Letizia and her daughters suggest these cities for summer vacation

The image of the monarchs and their daughters posing at the doors of Marivent Palace is as traditional a scene as the island's crystal-clear waters. However, behind the smiles and official poses, a silent battle has been waged for years that could forever change the summer destiny of the Borbón and Ortiz families. A battle that, until now, Queen Letizia has fought alone, but in which she has found two unexpected and undeniably influential allies: her own daughters.

It seems that patience has run out. What used to be just a personal preference of Doña Letizia has now become a family request. The Mallorcan summer, with its rigid schedule and carefully planned outings, no longer excites Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, who, at 19 and 18 years old respectively, long for plans more suited to their age and less to institutional obligations.

The end of patience: Leonor and Sofía join their mother

The tension in the air during the latest appearances in Palma hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone. While King Felipe VI enjoys the regattas, a plan that connects him with his friends and passions, Queen Letizia shows an expression that shifts between professionalism and barely contained impatience. This discomfort, which many attributed exclusively to the Queen, now seems to have spread to her daughters.

According to journalist Pilar Eyre in Lecturas magazine, the Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofía are "bored" of Mallorca. Cultural outings, such as the recent visit to a Miró exhibition, although necessary, don't meet the expectations of two young women who see their summers reduced to staying "locked up in Marivent."

They don't have a group of friends on the island or any interest in sailing, which turns the stay into more of an obligation than a true break. This united front has put King Felipe in a difficult position: it's no longer just his wife, but his entire family asking for a change of scenery.

Santander or Galicia: the alternatives on the table

Given this situation, the Queen and her daughters have put two alternative destinations for the official holidays on the table, both in northern Spain. The first option, and perhaps the most viable, would be Santander.

The Cantabrian capital isn't unfamiliar to royalty; the historic Magdalena Palace was the summer residence of Alfonso XIII and Victoria Eugenia, which would allow Felipe VI to keep a certain link with the monarchical tradition he values so much. It would be a nod to the past, but in a completely new setting for his family.

The second alternative being considered is Galicia. However, this option presents a considerable obstacle with a name of its own: Don Juan Carlos. The constant presence of the emeritus king in Sanxenxo during the summers would make the situation unsustainable for Queen Letizia, who has dedicated her reign to establishing a clear distance from the previous era of the monarchy. The geographical coincidence would, clearly, be a source of media tension that Zarzuela prefers to avoid at all costs.

Marivent: more than a palace, a symbol of conflict

To understand Letizia's aversion to Marivent, one must look beyond simple boredom. The Mallorcan palace is intrinsically linked to her father-in-law, Juan Carlos I. It was the setting for his golden summers, but also the backdrop for a life of luxury and controversial friendships, such as the one he kept with Marta Gayá.

Breaking with Mallorca, for Letizia, means symbolically breaking with that legacy. Her decision not to live in Zarzuela Palace, but in the Prince's Pavilion, follows the same logic: to create her own space for her reign.

It wouldn't be the end of the problems

Despite this alliance between Letizia and her daughters, it doesn't mean the problems among them have disappeared. The Spanish Queen's desire for control is causing conflict with Leonor and Sofía. This has been evident several times during these days in Marivent. On one hand, because of the nighttime outings and on the other, because of clothing. Letizia wants to control her daughters' outfits and there are many criticisms. Experts—and the daughters themselves—believe that they aren't appropriate for their age.