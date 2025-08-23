Susana Cruz's message, the designer who dressed Queen Letizia: 'It was very…'

Over the years, Princess Leonor is making it clear that her style is moving toward her own identity, very different from her mother, Doña Letizia. Among the traits that have attracted the most attention recently is her inclination for jewelry. Susana Cruz, the designer who has made the jewelry worn by Letizia, has confessed that when she received her first commission: "It was very exciting."

This summer, for example, she surprised everyone by wearing up to five rings on her ten fingers, a detail that did not go unnoticed and is becoming one of her style trademarks. Behind some of those pieces is the brand Suma Cruz, created by designer Susana Cruz. She recently opened the doors of her home to the magazine ¡Hola! to talk about the special connection she keeps with the Royal Family.

| Europapress

Princess Leonor has not only worn rings from this craft-made brand, inspired by nature, but also a bracelet and earrings. The connection with Suma Cruz, however, began with Queen Letizia. In 2017, the consort debuted in her wardrobe a raffia bag from the brand, designed especially for the State visit to the United Kingdom.

Queen Letizia has chosen Susana Cruz's designs on several occasions

That accessory marked the beginning of a relationship that, over the years, would be strengthened thanks to the jewelry pieces. One of the most memorable appearances was in July 2023, when Doña Letizia chose the Helechos earrings to attend the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest.

| Europa Press

In her interview, Susana Cruz fondly recalled what that first stylistic encounter with the queen was like: "It was very exciting, but, in reality, our story with Queen Letizia began earlier. In 2017, we received a very special commission: a raffia bag that she carried on her visit to the United Kingdom. Even so, seeing her with the Helecho earrings was like reliving the same feeling of surprise and pride."

The young woman wants to dress other queens beyond Letizia

Looking to the future, the designer doesn't hide her excitement about seeing other royals wearing her creations.

| Europa Press

"Reaching Carolina and Carlota of Monaco or Máxima of the Netherlands and her daughter Amalia, who also recently appeared in the media with our Saturno choker, would be a dream. As I always say, the 'Suma Girl' includes all ages and styles. We seek to create jewelry that is not only shared among grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, but that is passed down from generation to generation," she confessed.

This way, Susana Cruz continues to forge a path where tradition and modernity intertwine. She is consolidating a Spanish hallmark that has already won over Queen Letizia and that, little by little, is also beginning to captivate Princess Leonor.