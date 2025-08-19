Vicco leaves Rosalía speechless after rejecting this Catalan dish

The scene seemed harmless, but it ended up sparking comments and passions on social media. Two celebrities, two cities, and a dish with centuries of history faced off over tastes, memories, and culinary pride. The clash didn't start at a photocall or on a red carpet. It began in a homemade video, continued in other people's stories, and led to a classic showdown between tradition, trends, and personal palate.

Vicco's "it doesn't taste like anything" and her first bite

Vicco recorded herself trying snails for the first time and summed up her verdict with a brief and blunt phrase: "it doesn't taste like anything." In the sequence, between nervous grimaces, she even asked with a half-smile, "what do you mean, the slime?" Her reaction was as spontaneous as it was viral and split her followers between curiosity and rejection. The quick take was that Vicco was attacking a Mediterranean table emblem.

Rosalía, Paris, and the enthusiastic defense of a classic

On the other side of the media ring appeared Rosalía, who had already shown in Paris her enthusiasm for escargots. She celebrated them as a delicacy in her stories. The Catalan artist tried them and praised them, making it clear that for her this bite has charm, texture, and an irresistible festive touch.

Her French tour included iconic tables, with a special focus on Chez L’Ami Louis, the bistro famous for its snails and high-profile clientele. The place, which has become a foodie pilgrimage spot for celebrities, further cemented Rosalía's narrative as the dish's unwitting ambassador. She has even made headlines for luxury business moves in the French capital. The clash of opinions reignited a delicious debate: in Catalonia, snails a la llauna mean celebration, smoke, and a hot tray with alioli or vinaigrette.

Catalan tradition versus the French ritual

Their roots in Lleida and their status as a social ritual explain why every season the pride in their flavor, their picada, and their way of sharing them reappears. In France, the recipe for escargots à la bourguignonne sets another standard, with butter, garlic, and parsley as the dominant aroma. The technique, the species used, and the richness of the fat mark notable differences from the Catalan version. The latter is more straightforward and relies on the grill or oven.

Vicco's video spread like wildfire and, within hours, headlines spoke of the "dish that divides them," contrasting one’s initial coldness with the other's declared fascination. The setting was juicy for the algorithm: two stars, a controversial bite, and a summer ripe for light but identity-driven debates. The comments were full of jokes, calls for well-made alioli, and recommendations to "convert" the singer with a good Lleida-style llauna. Some also pointed out that the first time can be misleading, and that the sauce is half the experience when it comes to snails.