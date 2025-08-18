Excitement at Buckingham Palace over the latest discovery about Queen Camilla

This past Sunday, the kings of England, Charles III and Camilla, were seen together for the first time in Scotland. The couple arrived in the north of the country to spend a few weeks on vacation. However, what has excited everyone at Buckingham Palace is what has been discovered about Camilla: She is preparing everything to welcome her husband's family.

The stay in Scottish lands began with an event full of symbolism. The monarchs attended a religious service in a chapel near Balmoral Castle. Members of the royal family have always gone there during their visits to Scotland.

The public appearance has sparked great expectation. Charles III and Camilla appeared approachable and smiling. Attending the religious service has confirmed that both have wanted to keep family traditions alive.

According to official sources, the king will take part this Monday in the traditional official welcome at the gates of the castle. The arrival of several family members is also expected in the coming days, including, probably, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children. The whole family has sought to spend a few days resting in private.

Although Buckingham hasn't specified the exact departure date, it is planned that Charles III will remain at Balmoral until mid-September. The monarch has inherited a very special tradition from his mother. He has decided to stay in the same place where Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

He has made it coincide with the anniversary of her death. This way, he has followed his mother's example, who always spent every February in Sandringham to remember her father.

But the real surprise has been in the plans of Charles III's wife. Camilla has already prepared for Prince William and his family's arrival at the castle. She has organized the details so they can enjoy a few days of rest in an intimate and family atmosphere.

This news has moved Buckingham Palace because it has been considered a clear sign of Camilla's bond with King Charles III's family. Camilla has shown that she has wanted to strengthen ties between generations. She has confirmed that her role goes beyond institutional accompaniment.

Queen Camilla has been recognized for this gesture. She has made clear her desire to protect family cohesion at a special moment for the British monarchy. Meanwhile, Buckingham has enthusiastically celebrated this detail that has brought the Royal Family even closer together.