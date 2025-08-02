Meghan Markle's move with her daughter sparks outrage on social media

The lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Montecito, California, have always been marked by a fine line between their longed-for desire for privacy and their need to keep themselves relevant in the competitive media universe. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the British monarchy seeking to protect their family from relentless scrutiny, but every one of their public moves seems destined to spark a new debate.

This time, it was Meghan who lit the fuse. An apparently tender and family-oriented gesture has been interpreted by many as a calculated commercial maneuver, reigniting criticism about her consistency and putting her young daughter, Lilibet, at the center of the storm. The controversy is on, and, as always when it comes to the Sussex, opinions are as passionate as they are irreconcilable.

Lilibet's calculated appearance in the American Riviera Orchard universe

It all began with the launch of Meghan Markle's new brand, American Riviera Orchard. This project, focused on a lifestyle that evokes the warmth and sophistication of the California coast, is the duchess's big business bet.

To promote it, she has used a very personal communication strategy, sharing on social media images that convey serenity, such as a recent photo of herself walking on the beach with the message: "This weekend vibe".

However, the real stir came with a promotional video. In one of the scenes, filmed with a carefully crafted and almost cinematic aesthetic, Meghan can be seen crossing a wooden bridge holding hands with a little girl, whom everyone has identified as Princess Lilibet.

Although the appearance is brief and the girl's face is not clearly shown, the message is powerful: family is the pillar on which her new empire is built. The choice of this intimate moment is not accidental; it aims to humanize the brand and connect with the public on a deeper and more emotional level.

Between accusations of hypocrisy and the defense of her supporters

The reaction was immediate. Within a few hours, social media were flooded with comments accusing Meghan Markle of hypocrisy. The fiercest critics argued that it is not consistent to demand absolute respect for her children's privacy and then use them as part of a marketing campaign to sell luxury products.

"They wanted to escape the press so their children could have a normal life, but now they're using them as advertising bait," was one of the most repeated comments on X (formerly Twitter).

Many drew a direct comparison with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Both, despite being active members of the royal family, manage their children's appearances in a much more institutional and controlled way, limiting them to birthdays or official events. For this segment of the public, Meghan's decision is further proof that her discourse about privacy was, in reality, a struggle to control the narrative in her favor.

Meanwhile, the duchess's loyal supporters quickly came to her defense. They argue that, as a private citizen and businesswoman, she has every right to share the moments she deems appropriate.

For them, the scene is simply a tender glimpse into her family life, a statement that her role as a mother is essential to her new identity. They believe the criticism is disproportionate and part of a smear campaign orchestrated against her since she decided to take her own path.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle's products receive all kinds of criticism. Some are positive, but others are very negative. In this regard, several experts made it clear that her latest wine was not of good quality in relation to the price it had.