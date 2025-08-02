The wedding that ended the relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

For years, the relationship between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has been the epicenter of a media storm. What began as the hopeful image of the "Fab Four" alongside their husbands, Princes William and Harry, soon turned into a story of cold glances, awkward silences, and a distance that went beyond palace walls.

There has been much speculation about the origin of this fracture, but now, sources close to Kensington Palace have shed light on the incident that marked a turning point in their story, confirming that the tension exploded at the most unexpected moment: the days leading up to a dream wedding.

Chronicle of a foretold falling-out

Before the storm broke, there were already signs that the harmony between them wasn't perfect. Meghan Markle herself, in her high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, described her first meeting with Kate as "a bit awkward."

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

The formality of the then Duchess of Cambridge clashed with the spontaneity of the American actress. It wasn't an act of hostility, but the first sign that two very different worlds were destined to collide under the strict protocol of the British monarchy.

While Kate had spent a decade preparing for her role as future queen consort, understanding every nuance of institutional life, Meghan arrived with the freshness and mindset of a Hollywood star, used to more direct and emotional communication. This essential difference in their lifestyles and personalities laid the foundation for a cordial but distant relationship, where true friendship never managed to blossom.

The day everything blew up: the fight over the dress

The turning point, the moment when the cracks became a chasm, happened in May 2018, just days before Meghan and Harry's wedding. The setting was the bridesmaids' dress fitting, which included little Princess Charlotte. According to various sources, a discussion about the fit of the girl's dress sparked a tense confrontation between the two sisters-in-law.

| XCatalunya, redes

The versions about who made whom cry have fueled the controversy ever since. Initially, the British press claimed that Meghan had made Kate cry. However, the Duchess of Sussex told a very different story on television, stating that she was the one who ended up crying inconsolably after the tense disagreement.

According to her account, Kate later apologized by sending her a bouquet of flowers, a gesture that, while accepted, couldn't repair the damage already done. That clash, full of pre-wedding stress and raw emotions, was the last straw.

Official statements and the weight of silence

Although there has never been an official statement from the Palace about this specific incident, nonverbal language and the few subsequent public interactions spoke for themselves. The relationship between their husbands, Princes William and Harry, was also deteriorating rapidly, adding an extra layer of complexity to the bond between them. The brothers' feud made any kind of reconciliation between their wives virtually impossible.

| YouTube

Since the Sussexes' move to California, contact has been almost nonexistent. Family events, such as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, became a showcase of their estrangement, with every gesture and every look analyzed in detail by the world press.

The lack of closeness was evident, confirming that the gap that opened during that dress fitting had become unbridgeable over time, distance, and public accusations. The story that could have been but wasn't, that of two sisters-in-law united in royalty, was buried by a dress, some tears, and a clash of personalities impossible to reconcile.