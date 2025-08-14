Meghan Markle, at 44, reveals Prince Harry's preferences for the first time

At 44 years old, Meghan Markle has surprised the public with an unexpected revelation about her husband, Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex has taken advantage of the promotion for the second season of With Love, Meghan to share personal details that had remained private until now. Although it may seem like a minor detail, the confession has caused notable interest in the media and on social media, precisely because of its spontaneity and closeness.

In the show's trailer, Meghan has unexpectedly revealed that Harry doesn't enjoy certain foods, including lobster. The Duchess jokes with chef Andrés about this aversion, highlighting with humor: "Do you know who doesn't like lobster? My husband." These statements show a more intimate and everyday side of the couple, very different from the public image they've projected since they distanced themselves from the Royal Family.

| Netflix

In addition to the confessions about food, Meghan has emphasized how she likes "finding ways to show she cares" to people. In the clips, she is seen interacting with friends and celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Tan France, in her luxurious Montecito home. The Duchess has stressed that spending time together and sharing gestures of affection are activities she considers essential for strengthening personal bonds.

Meghan promises a different season without her family's presence

The second season of With Love, Meghan promises to combine fun and emotions with the participation of prominent guests from the entertainment world. The show is expected to include cooking challenges and DIY projects, exploring bold flavors and innovative techniques. Netflix has highlighted that the series aims to showcase creativity, prioritizing fun over perfection.

| Netflix

However, the trailer omits any appearance by Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet, keeping the family in the background. This approach comes after years of criticism, reflecting Meghan and Harry's decision to focus on their personal projects. Even so, the Duchess hopes this new season will attract a broader audience, after the first was the subject of negative comments from international critics.

Meghan Markle reveals an intimate side of Prince Harry in her attempt to win over the audience

All this comes after the new agreement with Netflix to produce diverse content. This includes a Christmas special and a short film about the Masaka region in Uganda. The contract, more modest than the previous one, will allow production costs to be covered and continue exploring Archewell Productions projects. With this, Meghan and Harry seek to keep their media influence while diversifying their creative and social initiatives.

The release of the second season coincides with growing interest in the couple's private life and the more human details of their relationship. Meghan's confession about Harry's tastes becomes an example of how the show blends entertainment, intimacy, and strategies to connect with the audience. Without revealing everything, the Duchess offers a personal approach that reaffirms her role as a protagonist in today's media landscape.