The rumor about Kate Middleton circulating around Balmoral Castle is already confirmed

For weeks, in the halls of Balmoral Castle, people discussed a possibility that many considered unlikely. It was about Kate Middleton's arrival at the Scottish residence, a rumor that grew while the Princess of Wales remained in Greece. Now, the future queen's team has cleared up all doubts and has confirmed that the visit will become a reality in the coming days.

The confirmation comes after a period of speculation about the British royal family's summer plans. Kate Middleton was in Athens, which led people to believe that she wouldn't leave the Greek capital for such a long trip. However, King Charles III's expressed desire to have her at Balmoral with her children has outweighed any schedule.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

The princess won't arrive alone at the royal residence, but will be accompanied by Prince William and their three children. The goal is to spend some time in Scotland so the little ones can enjoy time with their grandfather. According to sources close to the family, this time together is seen as an opportunity to strengthen family bonds.

Balmoral is one of the most special places for the British monarchy. Queen Victoria bought it in 1848, and since then it has been a refuge and a place of rest for several royal generations. The castle, surrounded by an impressive landscape, offers the privacy that Kate and her family need at this time of year.

The rumor about Kate Middleton becomes a reality

The decision to move from Greece has surprised some, since Kate had been living in Athens for several weeks. There, she had participated in a more relaxed schedule, far from the British media spotlight. Her sudden departure confirms that family priorities have changed.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Sources close to the palace point out that Charles III insists on keeping the tradition of gathering everyone at Balmoral during the summer. For the monarch, the Scottish residence is not just a place of rest, but also a space for unity. With the arrival of Kate and her children, he makes sure that the new generations experience that tradition.

At Balmoral, the family will be able to enjoy walks in the countryside, nature excursions, and private gatherings without public pressure. The stay will also allow the children to get away from the school routine and constant media scrutiny. Kate especially values that her children can move freely in a safe environment.

The announcement of her arrival has been well received by those who work at the castle. Although they were used to seeing the princess at other times of the year, her presence this summer adds special value to the season. The time together is expected to last several weeks, depending on the official schedule.

| Europa Press

This trip also represents a gesture of support for Charles III at a key moment in his reign. The king seeks to strengthen the image of cohesion within the Royal House, and the presence of Kate with William and the children is a clear sign of unity. Balmoral, with its history and symbolism, is the perfect setting for that message.

With the official confirmation, the rumor stops being just hallway talk and becomes a fact. In a few days, Kate Middleton will leave Greece to settle in the most iconic residence of the Scottish monarchy. She will do so fulfilling the wish of a grandfather who wants to share his summer with the next generation of the royal family.