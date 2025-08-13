Pablo Urdangarin caught ignoring his girlfriend, Johanna Zott: the reason is unbelievable

The season has started for Pablo Urdangarin with intensity and dedication. The Fraikin BM Granollers player has played the friendly match against Toyoda Gosei, a game that ended 30-35 (30-35) in favor of the Japanese team. However, what surprised everyone most during the match was what the young man did with his girlfriend, Johanna Zott: he ignored her.

Despite the defeat, King Felipe VI's nephew has shown his sporting character. He has given his best, scored a goal, and starred in plays that thrilled the fans. Pablo has played under the watchful eye of his girlfriend, Johanna Zott.

| Europapress

Johanna Zott has attended the arena accompanied by her mother. The young woman's family have cheered for Pablo at all times and have shown their unconditional support. The absence of his parents, Iñaki Urdangarin and Infanta Cristina, was noticeable in the stands.

Johanna Zott tries to get Pablo Urdangarin's attention without success

One of the most talked-about moments of the match came in the middle of the action. Pablo accidentally collided with an opponent and the Japanese team player fell to the ground visibly in pain. At that moment, Johanna called out to him from the stands but Pablo didn't respond and didn't look at her.

| Europapress

The reason surprised everyone because the young man was focused on helping his opponent. He quickly approached, offered his hand, and helped him get up. His gesture showed his great sportsmanship and showed empathy and respect for his adversary.

At the end of the match, both teams said goodbye with smiles. They posed together for the family photo. They showed that sportsmanship prevailed over the scoreboard.

Johanna Zott has been supporting Pablo Urdangarin throughout the match

Although the result wasn't the desired one, Pablo Urdangarin made it clear that he faces the season with commitment. He played with humility and accepted that in sports you win and lose. He honored his last name on the court.

| Europapress

What seemed like a slight to his girlfriend turned out to be an example of sporting nobility. Pablo did ignore Johanna at a key moment, yes.

He did it because he had to help an injured opponent. A gesture that won over the fans and reaffirmed that, beyond the scoreboard, the true victory lies in respect and humanity in the game.