Close-up photo montage of Infanta Sofía de Borbón with the Zarzuela Palace in the background.
Happiness at Zarzuela over the latest news about Infanta Sofía | Google Maps, en.xcatalunya.cat, Casa Real
Maximum joy at Zarzuela thanks to the breaking news about Infanta Sofía

New information has come to light about Infanta Sofía's education that has made everyone at Zarzuela happy

Image by Cristo Fernández
by Cristo Fernández

The Royal Family has received the latest news related to Sofía with great enthusiasm. The youngest daughter of the kings has confirmed her imminent enrollment at the prestigious Forward College, where she will begin a new academic chapter. The news has been received with pride at Zarzuela and the family has celebrated this step with excitement.

Sofía is already counting the days until she can start this important chapter of her life. She will pursue a degree in political science and international relations, and it is a very demanding program, taught entirely in English. The curriculum focuses on leadership, critical thinking, and debate, and the classes are small, with about fifteen students per group.

Infanta Sofía smiles while standing outdoors with a background of trees and natural light.
Infanta Sofía will soon study in Portugal | Casa Real

This innovative program takes place in three European cities: Lisbon, Paris, and Berlin. The first destination for the infanta will be Lisbon. Interestingly, Princess Leonor already visited the Portuguese capital last year on an official trip.

Sofía will leave Zarzuela to begin her studies

The connection between Portugal and the Royal Family has always been strong. Kings Felipe and Letizia have traveled to the country on several occasions, both officially and privately. In addition, they keep a cordial relationship with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The environment of Sofía in Portugal has been carefully selected. The Forward College campus is in Chiado, one of the most iconic and vibrant neighborhoods in Lisbon. It is a place full of history, culture, and dynamism.

A young woman in a white suit smiles as she walks through an event surrounded by people.
Sofía will have her residence in Benfica | Europapress

The residence is located in Benfica, with single rooms, a gym, a kitchen, and common areas. It is an environment that promises to be ideal for her personal and academic development.

Sofía will soon be able to enjoy great sunsets far from Zarzuela

Although classes haven't started yet, the center has kept up intense activity and on social media, they have shared numerous recent posts. In one of them, it was possible to read: "Beautiful sunsets from Lisbon," accompanied by an image of students in front of the sea. Soon, Sofía will be able to enjoy that privileged environment.

Infanta Sofía sitting by a window with a green garden background.
Infanta Sofía will have a privileged environment at her residence in Portugal | Casa Real

University life at Forward College includes much more than classes. There are surf, yoga, cooking, reading, self-defense, and board game clubs. They have also organized social, cultural, and sports events.

The educational model has put the focus on emotional well-being, leadership, and social participation. Sofía will have personal counseling and training in key skills for her future. Without a doubt, it is an exciting stage that has filled the entire royal family with joy.

