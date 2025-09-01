Buckingham Palace can't hide it anymore: hard blow for Prince William

It has been 28 years since Princess Diana's tragic death, but her story continues to raise questions. One of the lesser-known aspects of her legacy is what will happen to Althorp, the majestic estate where she grew up and where her remains rest today.

Located in Northamptonshire, Althorp House has been in the Spencer family for more than five centuries. With more than 20 sq. mi. (13,000 acres), it is much more than a mansion: it is a symbol of British aristocratic history.

Prince William won't receive Lady Di's inheritance

What few people imagine is that neither Prince William nor Harry will inherit this iconic place. The designated heir is Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp and Diana's nephew. Son of Earl Charles Spencer, Louis is 31 years old and is the least media-exposed cousin of the princes.

The reason why he, and not his cousins —Kitty, Eliza, or Amelia— will be the owner of the estate has an explanation. The tradition of male primogeniture is still in force in the Spencer family.

Lady Kitty Spencer, the best-known of the sisters for her presence in fashion and social events, has spoken about it. "I prefer it this way, so the house stays with the same surname. I know my brother will do an impeccable job," she stated firmly.

Meanwhile, Louis has preferred to keep away from the media spotlight. He was raised in South Africa, studied in Edinburgh, and then trained as an actor in London. He has even chosen to use a stage name, Louis Lyons, to avoid any connection with the weight of his surname.

It has been 28 years since Lady Di's passing

Althorp is a place full of history. Renovated in the 18th century, it features marble floors, monumental halls, family portraits, an impressive library, and even a gallery of paintings more than 115 ft. (35 meters) long.

However, the most moving part is outdoors: an oval lake with a small island in the center, where Diana is buried. There, her sons can visit her in complete privacy.

During the summers, the house opens its doors to the public, allowing thousands of admirers to walk through the spaces where the "people's princess" grew up and continue connecting with her story. Although her children won't inherit it, her spirit remains very present within its walls.