Juan Urquijo appears after leaving Irene Urdangarin and everyone notices this detail

Juan Urquijo has reappeared after his breakup with Irene Urdangarin was confirmed, with a detail that has drawn attention. September has begun with the former couple separated both emotionally and physically. While Irene is already in the United Kingdom, ready to begin her university studies, Juan has resumed his work in Madrid.

He has been seen on the streets of the capital after news of his breakup broke. The young man has shown his discretion, but he couldn't hide a key gesture when asked about the daughter of the Infanta.

Juan Urquijo surprises with a gesture after breaking up with Irene Urdangarin

Juan Urquijo and Irene Urdangarin have put an end to their brief love story. One year after confirming their romance, the couple has decided to go their separate ways. The news has spread like wildfire, and Juan has been the first to suffer the consequences.

The young man has been caught on the streets of Madrid and the media quickly wanted to know the details of the breakup with Irene. Urquijo has kept silent, but one detail has captured all the attention: his smile. It's fascinating to see how Juan reappears with a smile after the recent breakup, a relaxed and lively image that speaks for itself.

Especially considering that, according to the magazine ¡Hola!, the separation from young Urdangarin hasn't been an easy decision. Sadly, for the couple, distance has been an obstacle in their relationship, as well as the age difference. Irene, at 19 years old, and Juan at 25 (1.75 m and 70 kg), are at different stages in life that make it impossible to keep the romance.

Nevertheless, the detail of Juan's smile suggests that the decision to break up has been mutual and conciliatory. According to those close to them, it hasn't been easy to put an end to the relationship, but they trusted it was the best for both. That's why the young man's appearance has been marked by calmness.

Moreover, close sources assure that the emotional bond remains strong and that both keep a relationship of respect and friendship. Juan's recent appearance in front of the cameras confirms that impression. He was seen smiling and discreetly returning to his work routine, without mentioning the breakup, thus keeping his discretion.

Juan Urquijo, calm after separating from Irene Urdangarin

While Juan has resumed his work routine in Madrid, Irene Urdangarin has returned to Oxford. There, she hopes to focus on her second university year in Hospitality, Tourism, and Events Management. The daughter of Urdangarin has sought refuge in her family and friends, and she trusts her stay in England will help her get over the breakup.

It seems that both are resuming their lives normally and with a positive and hopeful attitude. Both Juan and Irene are focused on their projects, resuming them with the discretion that characterizes them.

The way each one faces their new stage says much more than any statement. He smiles in front of the camera, calm and discreet, without explaining anything, while she focuses on Oxford, on her studies, away from the press. That shared attitude suggests that this separation, although painful, has been handled with respect and affection.

When analyzing how they've returned to their routines, in that gesture that draws attention in Juan, one perceives a breakup without reproaches or resentment. Their family and friendship bond seems intact, and the memory of their time together remains for them. The physical (1.75 m) and life distance wore down their relationship and ended their romance, but a door remains open to affection and friendship.