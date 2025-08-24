Maximum happiness in the royal family thanks to the great news about Infanta Sofía

The Royal Family is experiencing days of joy and anticipation. The reason is none other than the major news starring Infanta Sofía: she is now ready to begin her university studies. The countdown has started for Sofía, who, in just a few weeks, will embark on a new stage marked by independence, international education, and a commitment to the future.

This September will be unlike any previous one at Zarzuela. After a relaxed summer, with sunny days in Palma de Mallorca and family culinary getaways, Queen Letizia and her daughters are preparing to part ways and take on new challenges.

| Europapress

Princess Leonor will continue to intensify her military training, while Sofía will begin a university experience that will place her in a different setting. But with a common purpose: to keep strengthening the institution through her own path.

Sofía will soon say goodbye to the royal family to begin her university studies

The big news is that Sofía will study political science and international relations at Forward College, an innovative institution affiliated with the University of London. The academic project, founded in 2021, boasts a selective methodology—only one out of every eleven applicants is admitted—and offers a program with campuses in Lisbon, Paris, and Berlin. Sofía will pursue her academic training in these cities, always less than 3 hours (5 km) by plane from Madrid, which ensures a balance between family closeness and personal autonomy.

| Casa Real

With outstanding grades in her previous academic record and a character defined by empathy, Sofía will take introductory courses such as philosophy, history, or business. It is still unknown whether she will live in a university residence or in her own accommodation, but what is clear is that she will share a cosmopolitan and competitive environment that will strengthen her international outlook.

Sofía fills the royal family with pride with her latest news

The cost of the studies, estimated at around 18,500 euros per year, will be covered by the kings from their official allocation. Beyond the financial investment, Sofía's academic choice carries a clear message. Her commitment to the social and political sciences reveals an interest in the institutional role that, little by little, she is beginning to assume with greater prominence.

The royal family, proud of this major step, celebrates that the Infanta will begin in September a university stage full of challenges, excitement, and future prospects. This news, without a doubt, marks a milestone in the life of the youngest member of the royal family.