Half of Spain left speechless after Pablo Urdangarin's unknown past is revealed

Half of Spain has been left speechless after a practically unknown episode from Pablo Urdangarin's childhood came to light. A distant memory that today takes on unexpected relevance as it intertwines with the scandal shaking the Norwegian monarchy.

Nothing at that time suggested what the story would eventually become. Marius Borg, the son Princess Mette-Marit of Norway had with her first partner, is now facing 32 charges for accusations of assaults against several women.

A blow that shakes not only his mother's stability but also the future of the Norwegian Crown. Never before has the Royal House been so questioned.

Pablo Urdangarin spent his vacations in Mallorca

Years ago, however, everything was different. Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit were seen around Europe with young Marius. Happy and together as a family, they showed the world an image of unity.

Haakon, in a gesture that surprised many, took on the role of second father to the boy, whom he treated as his own son. The vacations in Palma de Mallorca were among the most desired moments. There, under the Mediterranean sun, they met up with the children of Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin.

The island's idyllic beaches became the setting for an unexpected friendship. Pablo Urdangarin, still a child, played in the sand with Marius Borg and his brothers Juan and Miguel.

Iñaki Urdangarin, then Duke of Palma and still a highly respected figure within the Royal Family, was in charge of accompanying his children, while Haakon did the same with Marius. On more than one occasion, Kyril of Bulgaria joined them, forming a curious group of fathers and heirs who looked after the little ones.

No one in Spain expected the latest news about Pablo Urdangarin

Today, those images take on a very different meaning. Marius Borg, that boy who shared summer games with Pablo, is now the protagonist of a court case shaking all of Norway. The fact that Pablo Urdangarin appears linked to his childhood has left many perplexed.

For Zarzuela, those were different times. The family unity seemed unbreakable and smiles multiplied in front of the cameras. No one could imagine that, years later, both Iñaki Urdangarin and Marius Borg would be the protagonists of such controversial headlines.

The news of that childhood relationship has surprised Spain, where few knew that Pablo Urdangarin had met Mette-Marit's son during those Mallorcan summers. Now, the parallel between the two royal families and their current turmoil has literally left half of Spain speechless.