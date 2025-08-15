The big news about Princess Charlotte, granddaughter of Lady Di, is revealed

The British royal family has experienced moments of special significance: Princess Royal Anne has turned 75 years old. She has thus celebrated three quarters of a century of life, a life marked by media exposure and the constant representation of the Crown. Thanks to this, a major piece of news about Princess Charlotte has been revealed.

Anne was born in 1950, when George VI was still reigning, and she saw her mother, Elizabeth II, ascend to the throne before she turned three years old. At 24 years old, she survived a kidnapping attempt and at 37.

| Instagram, @theroyalfamily

At 42 years old, she got divorced and later remarried. At 65 years old, she witnessed a historic reform driven by Elizabeth II for Charlotte's benefit. That reform hasn't changed her life, but it has transformed the destiny of princesses born afterward.

The birth of Princess Charlotte led to a change in the law in England

Among them is Princess Charlotte. William and Kate's daughter has inherited something her great-aunt never had: a position secured by birth. In 2015, Elizabeth II changed the law of succession, and thanks to this, Charlotte hasn't been relegated after the birth of her brother, Prince Louis.

| Europa Press

Anne did lose her place in the past because she was displaced by her brothers Andrew and Edward. They haven't had her workload or her recognition. Even so, they've held a higher place in the line of succession, something that won't happen to Charlotte.

Today, Charlotte holds third place in the line to the throne. She hasn't lost that position. She won't lose it, not even with Louis's future children and grandchildren.

Princess Charlotte could inherit a historic title

Within the hierarchy, Anne and Charlotte share the same destiny. Charlotte and Anne have been daughters and sisters of kings. They aren't destined to reign, but they are to play a key role.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

That's why, for some time, a special possibility has been discussed: that Charlotte could become the next "Princess Royal." An exclusive and lifelong title, there can only be one at a time. Only the eldest daughter of a king has held it, and throughout history, it has been granted on seven occasions, and soon there could be an eighth with Charlotte.

Now, the magazine ¡Hola! has revealed the major news: Princess Charlotte could inherit this historic title. If it happens, it would be a unique recognition. It would confirm that Charlotte's role in the monarchy is already secured.