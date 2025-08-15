They finally reveal the cause of death of Jackie Bezos (78), mother of Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has experienced one of the most painful moments of his life. It's been just a month since his wedding to Lauren Sánchez. The Amazon founder celebrated one of the happiest days of his life in Venice and now, that joy has been overshadowed by the death of Jackie Bezos.

The businessman has announced on his social media that his mother, Jackie Bezos, has passed away at the age of 78. Amazon's first shareholder died in Miami. Her son was on his honeymoon in Spain when he received the news.

The confirmation came from Bezos himself through an emotional message posted on his Instagram account. In it, he wanted to say goodbye to his mother with some heartfelt words. He also thanked her for everything they shared together.

Jeff Bezos reveals the cause of Jackie Bezos's death

Jackie Bezos leaves behind a great family legacy: a husband, three children, eleven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. All of them have gathered in Miami to say their final goodbye.

Jeff gave a brief overview of his mother's story: "Her adulthood began a little early when she became my mother at the tender age of 17." "It can't have been easy, but she made everything work, she threw herself into the task of loving me fiercely. She brought my father onto the team a few years later and then added my sister and brother to her list of people to love, protect, and nurture."

The businessman emphasized that this list of people never stopped growing. "She always gave much more than she asked for," he recalled.

Bezos also revealed the reason for her passing. "After a long battle with Lewy body dementia, she passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her: her children, grandchildren, and my father. I know she felt our love in those final moments, we were all very fortunate."

Jeff Bezos is affected by the loss of Jackie Bezos

Along with the text, he shared several images. In them, you can see his mother's story of overcoming adversity. Family moments, cherished memories, and smiles that hurt today.

With these words, Bezos wanted to pay tribute to the woman who shaped his life and thus the cause of her death has been confirmed: Lewy body dementia. A cruel disease. A farewell full of love.