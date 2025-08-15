Camilla reappears in the United Kingdom and confirms the rumors about her husband

A few days ago, the British press woke up to numerous headlines about Charles III and Camilla vacationing separately. The tabloids were surprised because the king preferred to travel to Scotland to attend the Mey-Highland Games, dressed in his tartan kilt. Meanwhile, Camilla spent her summer in Greece aboard the Zenobia, a 187 ft. (57 meters) yacht flying the Monaco flag, owned by a Syrian businessman.

"For many Britons, seeing the queen on a yacht belonging to someone with so many political connections has been very concerning. It's not just about the trip, but about the company royalty chooses," they commented in Daily Mirror. The same outlet stated that the Palace "has tried to contain the story as much as possible, fighting against a possible media firestorm."

These days apart have caused a stir. To calm the rumors, the royal couple reunited on a key date for the United Kingdom: the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day. The king and his wife paid tribute to those who, through their "service and sacrifice," helped bring World War II to an end.

Queen Camilla travels to Staffordshire to commemorate an important day in her country

The father of Prince William and the queen joined veterans, military personnel, politicians, and association members on August 15 at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. The event was organized by the Royal British Legion and the Government.

The monarch has shown that, despite his illness, he has kept the strength to fulfill his commitments. With Kate Middleton and the heir to the throne, William, absent, Charles and Camilla were welcomed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and senior military officials. They observed a minute of silence and watched the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force fly over.

Everyone notices how Queen Camilla treated her husband during her reappearance

However, what drew attention wasn't the protocol, but the queen's attitude: they didn't speak to each other at any time. There were no gestures of complicity. Camilla spoke for several minutes with a veteran while the king remained silent; they were together, but distant.

Did something happen between them? The scene left questions. It made Camilla the center of attention on the front pages in the United Kingdom. With this attitude, Camilla confirmed the rumors circulating about her husband: their relationship isn't close, at least in public events.