Mary of Denmark finally keeps the promise she made to King Frederik in 2004

Two years after Mary of Denmark's ascension to the throne, it is confirmed that she has kept the promise she made to King Frederik. It has not been an easy path, and it has been plagued by doubts and criticism, but Mary has managed to remain steadfast.

So much so that she has shown an enormous capacity for resilience in the face of the different problems she has encountered. Let us remember that Mary of Denmark doesn't have royal blood, but this did not stop her from convincing Frederik of her commitment to the institution.

On May 14, 2004, a young and inexperienced Mary Donaldson became Mary of Denmark after marrying the now King Frederik. Fate would have it that years later, Queen Margrethe's sudden abdication would make the couple the monarchs of Denmark. For her, a challenge began that she has managed to overcome with flying colors.

Looking back on these two years of reign, it is confirmed that Mary of Denmark has kept her promise: to be a committed queen. Since she officially took on her role alongside King Frederik, Mary has kept that initial promise with flying colors, securing her place with calm and commitment.

Since her arrival in Danish royalty, Mary of Denmark has shown a remarkable capacity for adaptation and growth. Her commitment to King Frederik has been evident at every step, even during the worst period of the marriage after the photos with Genoveva.

Her transformation since she assumed the title of queen is astonishing. She has gone from being a young Australian to a figure of authority. Her transformation has been remarkable, as she used to appear somewhat tense and reserved, perhaps even vulnerable to media pressure.

Now, however, King Frederik's wife looks radiant and empowered, radiating genuine confidence. For all these reasons and for her commitment to the Danish Royal House, it is confirmed that Mary has kept the promise she made to Frederik. With her marriage, she assumed her institutional role fully engaging in the obligations of the Crown and she has not disappointed.

Mary of Denmark achieves the most difficult with King Frederik

It could be said that Mary of Denmark has managed to bring the worst period with King Frederik to the surface after his scandalous photos. Very few people bet on the marriage and there was even talk of a definitive breakup.

Mary had to deal with the rumors while watching her predecessor on the throne, Queen Margrethe, set the bar very high. Danes found it difficult to trust Mary as their new queen because of her commoner background and the delicate crisis with Frederik.

Nevertheless, the word she had given her husband weighed on her and she has fought to earn the trust of Danes. Her involvement in social and charitable causes has softened the hearts of the vast majority who, now, do value her effort and commitment.

In addition, she has known how to use her style to project modernity without losing elegance. At formal events, she has combined classic aesthetics with bolder touches, opting for Danish designers and sustainable fashion.

But it has not been just an aesthetic matter. Mary of Denmark has promoted causes such as equality, mental health, and the environment. Her foundation was born in 2007, before she became queen, but now she boosts its work with greater reach.

People recognize her as an active figure, involved in contemporary issues, which increases her credibility with an increasingly demanding public. According to recent studies, 86% of Danes believe that Mary of Denmark performs her role very well. In comparison, about 82% support King Frederik.

This slight difference shows how her presence has steadily gained ground and popular affection. It also shows that she has achieved her goal and kept her word.