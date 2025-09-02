Queen Letizia's team takes another step and makes things clear at Zarzuela

The team accompanying Queen Letizia has taken a decisive step at Zarzuela, making their intentions clear and marking the beginning of a new term with significant developments. This renewal is due to the addition of key figures who arrive with the goal of consolidating and strengthening the management around the queen. However, it remains to be seen how these changes will impact the internal dynamics of the Royal Household.

Among the developments are the recent additions of Marta Carazo, who holds the position of head of the Queen's Secretariat, and Rosa Lerchundi, the new director of Communications for the Royal Household. Both professionals, with established careers in the audiovisual world, have begun to perform their duties in their respective areas. Their presence at Zarzuela generates expectations of transformation and improvement in the organization and communication of the institution.

The reason why Letizia's team has decided to make things clear at Zarzuela is due to the need to stabilize and professionalize areas that are experiencing a certain degree of instability. In particular, the queen's Secretariat has undergone significant changes after the departure of María Dolores Ocaña, whose exit occurred without clear reasons. This caused some commotion, and the addition of Marta Carazo is a response to the urgent need to regain trust and order in this area.

Queen Letizia drives renewal with her new team at Zarzuela

Marta Carazo, with extensive and established experience at Televisión Española, knows the Royal Household environment well, since she covered news about the royal family for several years. This previous closeness with Letizia makes it easier for Carazo to fully understand the monarch's expectations, which could result in smoother management adapted to the real needs. Without a doubt, her adaptation to diplomatic work and the institutional environment represents a challenge that she faces with confidence.

Meanwhile, Rosa Lerchundi takes on a crucial role by being in charge of communications at a time when the Royal Household seeks to modernize its image and improve transparency. Her experience at Telecinco, a network that is a pioneer in communication innovation, gives her a valuable perspective to better connect with today's society. The intention is for royal communications to stop being only formal and become more approachable, without losing the respect or solemnity that characterize the institution.

The new team of Queen Letizia faces decisive events and challenges

The current context adds pressure to the team, which must face important events such as the 50th anniversary of King Juan Carlos's proclamation and several state trips. In addition, the management of possible external unforeseen events, such as adverse weather conditions, will require impeccable coordination. Therefore, both Carazo and Lerchundi will have to prove that they can carry out these responsibilities with efficiency and discretion.

Letizia's new team has not only entered Zarzuela with strength, but they have made it clear that their goal is to optimize institutional management and public communication. This step is interpreted as a clear message of renewal and professionalization, a firm commitment to face present and future challenges. It remains to be seen how these changes will translate into practice, but without a doubt, they have laid their cards on the table from the very first moment.