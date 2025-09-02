They admit the rumors about Queen Camilla are true: Queen Elizabeth II would be shocked

Camilla has become one of the most active voices within the British royal family in the fight against gender-based violence. Over the years, she has sponsored organizations, delivered impactful speeches, and led initiatives to raise awareness about this issue.

However, what few people knew is that her commitment to this cause has a deeply personal root. This is detailed in the new book by journalist Valentine Low, Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street.

Camilla experienced an attempted sexual assault when she was just 16 or 17 years old. The episode took place on a train heading to Paddington station in London, when a man began to approach her inappropriately.

The queen spoke about this with Boris Johnson. It was his then director of communications, Guto Harri, who recounted the conversation. "I was on a train on my way to Paddington—I was about 16 or 17 years old—and a guy kept moving his hand further and further."

Johnson wanted to know how she reacted, and the answer was blunt: "I did what my mother taught me. I took off my shoe and kicked him in the testicles with my heel." Far from freezing, Camilla acted calmly.

"She had enough composure when they arrived at Paddington to jump off the train, find a uniformed man, and say: 'That man just attacked me,' and he was arrested," Harri added.

Elizabeth II would be in shock

Although Buckingham Palace has preferred not to comment, the revelation marks a turning point in the queen's image. Accustomed to keeping a sober public image, this confession represents a brave step in raising awareness about abuse.

Probably, the late Elizabeth II would have been astonished to see how such an intimate matter became public. Her reign was characterized by discretion and secrecy. However, Camilla represents a new era in the monarchy.

Her testimony not only humanizes a figure, but also sends a clear message: speaking up matters, reporting matters, and taking action matters. In an institution as traditionally reserved as the Royal Household, this gesture breaks barriers.