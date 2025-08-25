Mary Donaldson (queen of Denmark) makes another decision regarding her husband and children

Queen Mary of Denmark has surprised everyone with a decision that marks a change in her relationship with public opinion. She has decided to publish a video with her husband and children, showing scenes from their daily life at Fredensborg Palace. With this gesture, she aims to stop speculation about her marriage and the princes' relationship with their parents.

Mary's goal is to bring the Danish monarchy closer to citizens and convey an image of transparency. She wants to show her family in a natural, everyday setting, far removed from the solemnity of official events. The naturalness of the images contrasts with the secrecy that has surrounded the institution for years.

Mary Donaldson has taken inspiration from Kate Middleton, who has already used this strategy in the United Kingdom. The Princess of Wales has used family videos and photographs to refute rumors and strengthen public opinion's trust. Mary has decided to follow that same path to reinforce her bond with the Danish people.

The similarities between Mary and Kate have been highlighted on numerous occasions. Both were commoners before marrying the heir to the throne and won over their people with grace and dedication. They have also managed to stand out in fashion and in the way they approach people.

Queen Mary's good decision

The video recorded at Fredensborg not only shows the family but also the private gardens of the residence. These spaces were designed in their day by Queen Ingrid of Denmark and are part of the historical legacy. With this openness, Mary also asserts the value of nature, a topic she shares with Kate.

The recording was made in collaboration with the program Sáren Vesters Garden, which offered an intimate and close look at the queen's life. Viewers were able to see a more personal side of Mary, far from protocol and official speeches. The result has caused great anticipation in the Danish and international press.

Experts see this step as a wise strategy, well adapted to the digital age. In a time when rumors spread quickly, offering real images is the best way to protect credibility. Mary shows that she knows how to navigate an increasingly demanding environment.

With this decision, Mary Donaldson seeks to strengthen the institution's stability and convey unity with her husband and children. Her priority is to take care of the family's image and bring it closer to the public. It remains to be seen whether she will manage to stop the rumors, but she has already placed the Danish monarchy at the center of the international debate.