Andrés Iniesta (41) makes an unexpected confession about his wife, Anna Ortiz

During his latest television appearance, Andrés Iniesta has left more than a few people speechless with the latest and unexpected confession he made about his wife, Anna Ortiz. This 41-year-old footballer hasn't hesitated to reveal several details about his romantic relationship.

This Thursday, August 21, Iniesta opened up like never before to journalist Isabel Jiménez on Cuatro's show, Mis Raíces. In the interview, he addressed some of the toughest episodes of his life. Among them were the first night he entered La Masia at FC Barcelona and the depression he suffered in 2009.

However, he also spoke about some of the happiest moments of his life, such as the day he fell in love with Anna Ortiz, the mother of his five children.

It has already been 17 years since Andrés Iniesta and his wife officially confirmed their romantic relationship. Their love story began on the night of San Juan in 2007, when he felt an instant spark.

According to both of them, at that time the season had ended and former Barça footballer decided to go out partying with his friends. When he was already thinking about leaving, they convinced him to stay a little longer.

This choice completely changed his life because, at the next venue, he met Anna Ortiz, who would end up being the great love of his life. She was working there as a waitress and, as soon as he saw her, Andrés Iniesta was totally captivated.

Andrés Iniesta reveals what he first thought when he saw his wife, Anna Ortiz

At this point, Andrés Iniesta hasn't hesitated to share with the audience what he first thought when he crossed paths with Anna Ortiz in that bar.

"It was[love]at first sight and when I met her it grew stronger. For her, it was the opposite," former Barça footballer told journalist Isabel Jiménez, who couldn't hide her astonishment.

However, the beginning of their relationship wasn't easy at all, since at that time Anna Ortiz had another partner. But Andrés Iniesta never gave up and, despite the difficulties, with "a lot of work and a lot of dedication" he managed to win her over.

At this point, the couple recalled that, in fact, the athlete even sent her a very direct email. "If there was no interest, we weren't going to waste our whole lives," the man from La Mancha wrote to her after months of doubts.

These words undoubtedly marked a turning point in their story, so much so that Anna realized she was in love with Andrés Iniesta. She came to this realization after a trip the footballer took to Japan, from where he brought her a miniature airplane and a letter. Their wedding finally took place on July 8, 2012.

Meanwhile, both the footballer and Anna Ortiz have left more than a few people speechless by stating that they don't rule out having a sixth child: "We enjoy them a lot." They have made this decision despite the hard blow they suffered in 2014.

That year, Anna and Andrés faced a miscarriage when they were expecting their second child. However, both decided to move forward with their desire to expand the family.