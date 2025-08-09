Marivent Palace confirms it: Queen Sofía's situation is serious and must be solved

After the latest and worrying setback that has occurred within the institution, Marivent Palace has made an important confirmation. According to reports, this team believes that Queen Sofía's current condition is more serious than it seems, which is why they have implemented a solution.

A little over a week ago, King Felipe and his family began their traditional vacation in Mallorca. However, despite the image of normality they have tried to project in their public appearances, the truth is that they are going through a very difficult time.

| Europa Press

This delicate situation originated from the decline in Irene of Greece's health in recent days. This blow has had a major impact on the Spanish royal family, especially on Queen Sofía.

So much so that, for the first time in more than four decades, the emeritus had expressed her intention not to stay at Marivent with the rest of her loved ones. As of today, her top priority is her sister's health.

This situation, as expected, has set off all the alarms within the institution. So much so that Marivent Palace has confirmed that Queen Sofía's situation is concerning.

Marivent palace confirms that Queen Sofía's situation is serious and implements a solution

Despite Irene of Greece's deterioration, Marivent Palace considers Queen Sofía's presence in Mallorca necessary, even if only for a short period of time. Her attendance at the traditional official reception on August 4 was key.

For this reason, they didn't hesitate to ask her to travel to the island to fulfill this institutional commitment. However, the emeritus set only one condition: she would only accept if her son was the one who asked her.

In the end, although she wasn't sure at first, Queen Sofía traveled to Palma on August 3 with the intention of strictly fulfilling her role. However, the institutional requests didn't end there.

As several media outlets have pointed out, they also asked Doña Letizia to appear with her mother-in-law and her daughters in a symbolic location. All of this was to project an image of family unity during these delicate times for the Crown.

In recent days, the press in our country has suggested that Irene of Greece may be suffering from some type of advanced Alzheimer's. However, there is still no official confirmation from the institution.