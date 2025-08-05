King Charles raises alarms: he's already made a decision about Meghan Markle

The recent decision by King Charles III has caused a great stir in circles close to the British royal family. This is not just a simple administrative measure, but a gesture with symbolism that has put many observers on alert. The issue revolves around Meghan Markle and a specific action that the monarch has decided to implement.

The controversy centers on the removal of the historic royal train, a means of transportation with almost two centuries of history. This train is not only a symbol of royalty, but it also holds special meaning in the relationship between Meghan and the late Queen Elizabeth II. In 2018, Meghan had the opportunity to spend a night on board with the Queen, a gesture that was interpreted as a sign of acceptance and welcome into the royal inner circle.

| Europa Press

This gesture was significant because Queen Elizabeth II even gave Meghan a pair of earrings as a token of her appreciation and recognition. Therefore, the removal of the royal train means the elimination of a symbol that connected the Duchess to the Crown at an especially delicate moment. This is not simply about getting rid of an old vehicle, but about erasing a memory filled with emotions and symbolism.

King Charles III modernizes the monarchy and leaves behind a symbol linked to Meghan Markle

The Royal Household has justified this measure by pointing to the need to modernize and rationalize the use of resources. The royal train represents a high expense, exceeding €90,000 ($97,000) per trip, and it no longer serves a practical function in the current dynamics of the monarchy. Instead, more efficient means of transportation, such as helicopters, have been chosen, which better suit contemporary needs and environmental demands.

| Grok

However, this technical explanation hasn't managed to calm the criticism that the decision has sparked. For many, the train was an emblem of tradition and a link between the past and present of the Crown. Its removal is interpreted as a significant loss that may affect the image of continuity and respect for the history of the royal family.

King Charles III's decision marks a symbolic distancing from Meghan Markle

Additionally, some experts have interpreted this gesture as a symbolic distancing from Meghan Markle. Amid the ongoing tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Buckingham core, removing a symbol that represented a moment of harmony is a clear sign. This fact helps fuel the debate about Meghan's role and future within the monarchy.

Ultimately, King Charles III's decision has marked a turning point in the management of the Royal Household. Beyond the practical, the gesture carries a symbolic message in its connection to Meghan Markle. While the Duchess keeps silent in the face of this situation, the gesture has once again brought into focus the complex dynamic between tradition, modernity, and relationships within the British royal family.