Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
Photo montage of Infanta Sofía in a close-up smiling, while in the upper left corner there is a red circle with the silhouette of a woman and a speech bubble with a surprised emoji.
Surprise at what the owner of the place where Infanta Sofía ate said about her visit | Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat, Getty Images de ArtistAllen
People

María Luisa's confession, the owner of the place where Infanta Sofía ate: ‘It was…’

Infanta Sofía is a lover of Asturian cuisine, and the owner of one of the establishments where she has eaten has spoken

Image by Cristo Fernández
by Cristo Fernández

Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor have already started their private vacation. It has been a month since their desired reunion in Gijón. They hadn't seen each other in a long time because Leonor was on board the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. Sofía finished her International Baccalaureate in Wales, decided to surprise her sister, and went to Gijón.

Sofía was present a month ago at Leonor's disembarkation and attended the crew's reception by the local authorities. Afterwards, they shared a special meal with the princess's companions at a local restaurant.

Three women pose together and smile; one of them is wearing a white navy uniform, another is dressed in a white blouse, and the woman in the center is wearing a black dress with white polka dots and a pearl necklace.
Sofía and Leonor had lunch at the Casona de Jovellanos | Instagram, @casonadejovellanos

Sofía and her sister chose a very meaningful place: La Casona de Jovellanos, in the heart of Gijón. The daughters of King Felipe VI and Letizia know Asturian cuisine well because it is their mother's homeland.

Infanta Sofía is a great lover of Asturian cuisine, just like her sister

This is a place their family has visited on numerous occasions. So everything suggests that they were sure about where to celebrate this desired reunion.

The restaurant has shared it on their social media and wrote a message full of gratitude: "With our hearts full of emotion. We want to thank Her Royal Highness the Princess, Doña Leonor, and Infanta Doña Sofía for the immense honor of their visit. It was a privilege to welcome them along with their Navy companions and to share with them our home, our history... and our cuisine."

Group of people posing together indoors, some wearing white uniforms and others in casual clothes, all smiling at the camera.
The owner of the restaurant has spoken about Leonor and Sofía's visit | Redes sociales

The restaurant's owner, María Luisa Acera Fernández, has remembered every detail. The businesswoman has been running the cider house for four decades. That day coincided with her 74th birthday.

When she received the reservation for 14 people from the Navy, she joked about the possibility that it was them. She didn't quite believe it until she saw them walk in.

Infanta Sofía is enjoying her private vacation with her family

María Luisa spoke to ¡Hola! and described the day as a unique moment. On the restaurant's social media, she wrote: "It was a visit for the history books." She said it with a smile she still keeps.

Two young girls with long, loose hair are standing side by side indoors, both wearing summer dresses and smiling while looking in different directions.
Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor are enjoying their private vacation | Europapress

Since that day, a month has passed since Leonor and Sofía were in Girona. They have also enjoyed Mallorca and have now started a private vacation.

They have experienced family gatherings, trips, and unforgettable moments. But the owner of La Casona de Jovellanos is sure: few visits have been as emotional as that of the two sisters in Gijón.

➡️ People