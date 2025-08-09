María Luisa's confession, the owner of the place where Infanta Sofía ate: ‘It was…’

Infanta Sofía and Princess Leonor have already started their private vacation. It has been a month since their desired reunion in Gijón. They hadn't seen each other in a long time because Leonor was on board the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. Sofía finished her International Baccalaureate in Wales, decided to surprise her sister, and went to Gijón.

Sofía was present a month ago at Leonor's disembarkation and attended the crew's reception by the local authorities. Afterwards, they shared a special meal with the princess's companions at a local restaurant.

Sofía and her sister chose a very meaningful place: La Casona de Jovellanos, in the heart of Gijón. The daughters of King Felipe VI and Letizia know Asturian cuisine well because it is their mother's homeland.

Infanta Sofía is a great lover of Asturian cuisine, just like her sister

This is a place their family has visited on numerous occasions. So everything suggests that they were sure about where to celebrate this desired reunion.

The restaurant has shared it on their social media and wrote a message full of gratitude: "With our hearts full of emotion. We want to thank Her Royal Highness the Princess, Doña Leonor, and Infanta Doña Sofía for the immense honor of their visit. It was a privilege to welcome them along with their Navy companions and to share with them our home, our history... and our cuisine."

The restaurant's owner, María Luisa Acera Fernández, has remembered every detail. The businesswoman has been running the cider house for four decades. That day coincided with her 74th birthday.

When she received the reservation for 14 people from the Navy, she joked about the possibility that it was them. She didn't quite believe it until she saw them walk in.

Infanta Sofía is enjoying her private vacation with her family

María Luisa spoke to ¡Hola! and described the day as a unique moment. On the restaurant's social media, she wrote: "It was a visit for the history books." She said it with a smile she still keeps.

Since that day, a month has passed since Leonor and Sofía were in Girona. They have also enjoyed Mallorca and have now started a private vacation.

They have experienced family gatherings, trips, and unforgettable moments. But the owner of La Casona de Jovellanos is sure: few visits have been as emotional as that of the two sisters in Gijón.