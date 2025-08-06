The town in Mallorca where Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló have a marquises' mansion

Rafa Nadal has started a new chapter in his life, not precisely on the tennis courts. The tennis player was recently honored by King Felipe VI with a noble title that officially elevates him to the rank of marquis. Specifically, Nadal has been named Marquis of Llevant, a recognition that honors his career and further consolidates his status in the Balearic Islands.

He debuted this new title in a very symbolic way, visiting the Marivent Palace, where the royal family spends their summers. This is a gesture full of meaning, since Nadal has kept an excellent relationship with the royal family for years. His image as an exemplary, discreet, and committed athlete to his homeland has made him a source of pride for the Balearic Islands and for all of Spain.

| Europa Press

Nadal's connection with Mallorca is deeper than many imagine. He was not only born there, but he has never wanted to break his bond with the island, despite his international fame. Proof of this is the spectacular mansion he shares with his wife, Mery Perelló, in a quiet town in eastern Mallorca: Porto Cristo.

The town where Nadal and Xisca Perelló live

Porto Cristo is a small coastal area belonging to the municipality of Manacor, where Rafa Nadal has his family roots. It is a picturesque spot, famous for its coves with crystal-clear waters and for being home to the well-known Cuevas del Drach. Despite its beauty, it has managed to keep away from mass tourism, which gives it a discreet and family-friendly atmosphere.

This privileged environment has been chosen by the couple to establish their permanent residence. The mansion they own there is, in every sense, worthy of a noble title. It has a privileged location facing the sea, large gardens, and every imaginable luxury, without giving up privacy.

| en.xcatalunya.cat

The house features a large pool with direct views of the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by carefully kept native vegetation. The design of the house combines traditional elements of Balearic architecture with contemporary touches that provide comfort and style. Everything is designed to blend harmoniously with the landscape of the Mallorcan coast.

In addition, from their property, one can spot one of Rafa Nadal's most personal symbols: his yacht, which often remains anchored nearby. This vessel, which the tennis player uses to disconnect, is part of the backdrop that surrounds his daily life on the island. The whole setting conveys an image of serenity, success, and deep local roots.

The house of the marquises of Llevant

Rafa Nadal has not just built a house, but a family refuge that represents everything he values. His wife Mery Perelló has also been very involved in the details of the home, always seeking a balance between modernity, comfort, and tradition. Both have managed to create a space that allows them to enjoy life away from the spotlight and close to their loved ones.

| Europa Press

The appointment as Marquis of Llevant has come at a time when Nadal is experiencing a stage of personal and professional maturity. Although his appearances in tournaments are increasingly spaced out, his presence in Spanish society remains constant and positive. His work through the Rafa Nadal Foundation and his academy in Manacor strengthens his commitment to the island's future.

Mallorca, and especially Porto Cristo, return that affection with admiration and respect. The neighbors in the area value his closeness, his discretion, and his love for the land where he was born. Now, with his noble title and his stable life alongside Mery, Rafa Nadal represents not only sporting triumph, but also a lifestyle inspired by calm, roots, and excellence.