Tony Bonet, the designer who dresses Queen Letizia in Mallorca: 'I thought that...'

The arrival of the royal family in Mallorca every year generates great media interest. Kings Felipe VI and Letizia, accompanied by their daughters, return to start their vacation in a very desired atmosphere. Mallorca becomes the setting to combine private life with institutional events.

This season always brings unique moments that attract the public's attention. Although traditions are kept strong, expectations are renewed every summer. Everyone waits with curiosity to see what new developments might arise during their stay.

The summer residence that unites history and the present

The Marivent Palace, located in Cala Major, is the official summer residence of the kings. Surrounded by gardens and pine forests, the place offers privacy and a relaxed atmosphere. In addition, it witnesses important receptions and meetings with social representatives.

The building, designed by engineer Joan de Saridakis, stands out for its architecture and natural surroundings. Every year, the royal family welcomes members of Balearic society in its gardens. These events represent the connection between the Crown and the local community.

The tradition of these receptions strengthens the ties between the monarchy and the citizens. In addition, it allows the royal family to keep close contact during their stay. Mallorca is transformed into a meeting point full of meaning.

The designer who dressed Queen Letizia speaks out about the dress

On Monday, August 4, Queen Letizia surprised with a white dress inspired by Ibiza. Created by Ibizan designer Tony Bonet, the piece belongs to the Arrels collection launched two years ago. Currently, this dress is not for sale, which makes it even more special.

Bonet explained that the garment is made of embroidered batiste with a structured pattern. It stands out for its elastic back, flared skirt, and pockets, an essential detail for the designer. The combination of these elements brings elegance and comfort.

The designer confessed that he didn't know the queen kept the dress until he saw her wearing it in person. When he realized, he was overwhelmed with emotion and exclaimed: "I thought I was going to die." Seeing one of his creations on the queen was an unforgettable moment, full of pride and emotion.

Mediterranean style with bohemian and personal touches

The dress stands out for its flowing line, fixed straps, and V-neckline, evoking the Ibiza aesthetic. The lace and cotton trim details bring a classic and timeless air to the ensemble. This design reinforces Letizia's commitment to Spanish fashion and local creators.

To complete the look, the queen chose earrings by Mallorcan designer Isabel Guarch. These are made of 18-karat gold and diamonds, inspired by the rose window of Palma Cathedral. In addition, she wore flat golden espadrilles that perfectly complemented her style.

The combination of these elements enhances Letizia's natural elegance and her connection with Mediterranean culture. Her style reflects a careful choice that blends tradition and modernity. This way, she reaffirms her role as a fashion reference in the monarchy.