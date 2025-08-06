prince Christian's girlfriend leaves Queen Mary of Denmark completely speechless

An unexpected silence has marked the latest public appearance of Queen Mary of Denmark. King Frederik's wife was left speechless when faced with a direct question about her eldest son, Prince Christian's, love life. This moment has set off all the alarms and sparked significant media interest regarding the reason for her reaction.

During an official reception held this week, Queen Mary experienced an unusual moment for someone used to public exposure. When a journalist asked about the young woman accompanying her son, Mary chose not to answer, remaining silent. This gesture, far from going unnoticed, has been interpreted by observers as a clear sign of how important this relationship is for the royal family.

| Europa Press

Prince Christian, just 19 years old, has seen his private life begin to attract the attention of Danish and European public opinion. Recently, a photo has circulated on social media showing him kissing Emma Nygaard Fritzen, a 21-year-old woman with a discreet profile but connected to influential circles. The image, although initially posted on a private Instagram account, has gone viral.

Prince Christian's girlfriend has managed to earn Queen Mary's trust

Emma is not unknown within certain Danish social circles. Her father is a prominent partner at McKinsey & Company, and she has studied and worked abroad, including at the University of Sydney Africa (Universidad de Sídney África), where she met Christian. These details bring the couple even closer and fuel the theory that their relationship may be solid.

Additionally, the young woman attended Princess Isabel's private 18th birthday celebration, Christian's sister. Her presence has been interpreted as a sign that she is already part of the closest family circle. Invitations to these types of events are usually reserved for trusted individuals, which reinforces the rumors about the seriousness of their relationship.

Queen Mary keeps silent about her son, Prince Christian's, relationship

Despite the expectation caused, the Danish Royal House has kept a strict silence. Neither the prince nor his parents have issued official statements, while Christian's absence from recent family vacations has increased speculation. However, Queen Mary's gesture of avoiding comments about Emma has perhaps been the greatest tacit confirmation that this romantic bond is a delicate and relevant topic.

If the relationship prospers, Emma Nygaard could become a historic figure for the Danish monarchy. She would be the first future Danish queen consort in more than a century. This would represent a change from the recent tradition of royal marriages with foreign women in the royal family.

| Casa Real Danesa

For now, discretion and silence surround the couple. However, the kiss Emma released has proved that the heir to the throne already has someone special in his life. Queen Mary, despite her usual eloquence, has chosen to keep silent and, in doing so, has left everyone who desired an official confirmation speechless.