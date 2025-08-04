Letizia Ortiz and José Corbacho: the truth about their relationship

Queen Letizia has kicked off her summer schedule in Palma de Mallorca with an outing that hasn't left anyone indifferent. Accompanied by her daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, she has made a public reappearance at a cultural event, dispelling any hint of rumor about her emotional state.

However, beyond the film, the real media spotlight was on the host who welcomed her: the multifaceted José Corbacho. This meeting has sparked endless analysis and reveals much more than it seems at first glance.

An unexpected meeting at the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest

On Thursday night, downtown Palma became the stage for the first public appearance of the Queen and her daughters. The reason was the screening of the documentary feature "En un lugar de la mente," a piece that addresses mental health through an adaptation of Don Quixote, as part of the fifth edition of the Atlàntida Mallorca Film Fest.

| YouTube, Casa Real, XCatalunya

Shortly before 9:00 p.m., Letizia, along with Leonor and Sofía, arrived at the Rívoli cinemas. There, to the surprise of many, they were welcomed by actor and director José Corbacho and actress Catalina Solivellas. Some sources indicate that the event was a "punishment" from the Queen to her daughters for their recent nights out. The most talked-about was the one in Magaluf.

The choice of documentary is not random. The Queen has made mental health one of the banners of her institutional agenda. The film, directed by Pep Bonet and starring amateur actors with mental health diagnoses, represents explicit support for making these realities visible.

But Corbacho's presence as master of ceremonies adds a layer of complexity to the event. Amid persistent rumors linking the Queen sentimentally to filmmaker Rodrigo Cortés, her gesture of supporting another director, in this case Catalan, could be interpreted as a statement of intent.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

José Corbacho, beyond humor: his controversial statements

To understand the magnitude of this meeting, it is crucial to know who José Corbacho is. Born in L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, the actor and comedian is a well-known figure in the Catalan and Spanish scene, partner of the production company El Terrat and face of shows like "Homo Zapping."

However, his profile goes beyond entertainment. Corbacho hasn't hesitated to take a stand on thorny issues, generating headlines that still resonate.

The most talked-about controversy arose from an interview in the newspaper El Mundo, where he stated: "The perfect city for me would be Barcelona, but with the people from Madrid." Many interpreted these words as a slight toward his fellow Barcelonans, and they came at a time of high tension over the procés.

| TV3, XCatalunya

Corbacho later clarified that the headline wasn't his, but his statements about the protests and their impact on the city ("going out into the street and seeing bonfires when it's not San Juan... damn, it doesn't encourage people to come") made his position clear. This profile, critical of certain aspects of Catalan nationalism, fits a line that Zarzuela seems to favor.

Zarzuela's strategy: a random choice?

The Royal Household never leaves anything to chance. The choice of personalities who accompany members of the Royal Family at public events is always a calculated gesture. Just as for the Princess of Girona Awards, presenters like Agnès Marquès, with a Catalanist but moderate profile, have been chosen, the choice of Corbacho for this event in Palma seems to follow a similar logic: Catalan figures who do not align with separatism.