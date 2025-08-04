Juan Carlos Teuma, the photographer who followed Lady Di, reveals the secret: 'She was very… '

Juan Carlos Teuma, the photographer who followed Lady Di during her vacations in Mallorca, spoke today on the program Y ahora Sonsoles. His words have surprised because he shared details that had remained hidden for years. His testimony left the audience breathless because he confessed: "She was very approachable but she loved to provoke Queen Elizabeth".

Juan Carlos recalled his work in Marbella: "I had an advantage in Marbella because I'm bilingual and they always called me to photograph the British Royal Family," he stated. That skill has opened many doors for him. It has allowed him to be present at very delicate moments.

According to his account, one day he received a call. A voice on the other end of the phone warned him: "Lady Di is on her way, she's with a friend and looking for trouble." This is how one of the most talked-about stories of his career began.

Juan Carlos Teuma reveals all the details of the day he was with Lady Di

The most shocking part came later, Juan Carlos confessed: "She was without security." An unexpected revelation because Diana, Princess of Wales, traveled without protection. She knew she could be photographed and even so, she didn't hide.

The photographer stated that Lady Di saw him and realized he was there. However, she didn't do anything to avoid it and let herself be photographed without the top of her bikini. An image that has gone around the world.

"Lady Di loved to provoke the queen, if she appeared like that it's because she wanted to," he declared. With these words, Teuma uncovered the real reason behind those images. According to him, Diana posed intentionally and wanted to provoke Queen Elizabeth II.

Teuma said it was a strategy, a way to send a message, a silent rebellion. A gesture that led to consequences. The British Royal Family's security team acted quickly.

Lady Di had to alert her security team because of Juan Carlos Teuma's photos

Juan Carlos confirmed that the photographs were bought by the team because they didn't want them to come to light. Afterwards, they burned them in front of him. They wanted to erase the evidence but the story has remained in his memory.

"It was a unique moment," he said. "I've never forgotten it." Now, after so many years, he has decided to tell it.

Without a doubt, a secret that has changed the way people see Lady Di. A story that proves, once again, that the princess never ceases to surprise.