Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
Two middle-aged men with short hair and beards, one with a serious expression who is Frederik of Denmark and the other with a neutral expression who is Joachim of Denmark, appear together in the image.
No one expected the latest news from King Frederik and his brother, Joachim of Denmark | Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat, Casa Real de Dinamarca
People

King Frederik and Joachim of Denmark, under scrutiny: the family controversy has leaked

King Frederik and his brother, Joachim of Denmark, are the talk of the town because of the latest news about the family inheritance

Image by Cristo Fernández
by Cristo Fernández

The relationship between King Frederik and his brother, Prince Joachim, has never been easy. However, since Frederik's reign began, no conflict between them has been released; quite the opposite. Although now a last-minute leak has put them in the spotlight, a controversial family inheritance could pit them against each other again.

When he took over from his mother, Queen Margrethe II, Frederik has shown conciliatory gestures toward Joachim and his family. He has even awarded decorations to his older children. In doing so, he has reminded everyone that, although they don't have official roles, they remain beloved members of the institution.

Elderly woman with gray hair and glasses sitting in an elegant chair, wearing a purple dress with a silver flower-shaped brooch and smiling at the camera.
Queen Margrethe has a castle in France | Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Now all of this has been called into question. A Danish media outlet, SE og HØR, has revealed an issue that could reignite family tensions. According to their information, an important point hasn't been solved: the fate of a private property owned by Queen Margrethe in France. It's the Château de Cayx, in Cahors, which has been Prince Joachim and his family's vacation retreat for decades.

Frederik and Joachim of Denmark spend their vacations at their mother's private castle

Queen Margrethe handed over the head of state role to Frederik in January 2024. At the time, it seemed she had left everything organized. Among other decisions, she withdrew royal titles from grandchildren who wouldn't have institutional roles, all four of them being Joachim's children.

The issue of the French castle has remained unsolved. Although in most royal houses the properties have passed to the heir to the crown, the case of Cayx is different.

Gray-haired, bearded man dressed in a white jersey, suspenders, and a black tie, standing on the deck of a ship with a mountain and water landscape in the background.
King Frederik is more likely to keep the castle | Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

It was a personal purchase by Margrethe in 1974. It doesn't belong to the national heritage, it's not in Denmark, it doesn't have institutional value but it does have emotional value.

Expert Lars Hovbakke Sørensen has stated that it's likely King Frederik will end up keeping the property. It includes a vineyard and its value is incalculable, not only because of its land, but also because of its symbolism. Prince Henrik himself, before passing away in 2018, suggested that Cayx would go to the heir.

Joachim of Denmark travels to the castle more often than Frederik

However, in recent years, Joachim and his family have been the ones who have visited the property most frequently. His wife, Princess Marie, is French and his children, Nicolas and Felix, have spent many summers there. Even Queen Margrethe has continued visiting the area, just like any other local.

Prince Joachim and Frederik of Denmark, one in a suit with a red tie and the other in a naval uniform with a white cap
Joaquín enjoys the castle more than King Frederik does | Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat, Casa Real de Dinamarca

Everything seems to indicate that the castle will go to the king. Joachim can't stop it. The queen hasn't left clear instructions.

If there isn't a specific will, Frederik will decide. In that decision, a flame that has remained extinguished for years could be rekindled.

➡️ People