King Frederik and Joachim of Denmark, under scrutiny: the family controversy has leaked

The relationship between King Frederik and his brother, Prince Joachim, has never been easy. However, since Frederik's reign began, no conflict between them has been released; quite the opposite. Although now a last-minute leak has put them in the spotlight, a controversial family inheritance could pit them against each other again.

When he took over from his mother, Queen Margrethe II, Frederik has shown conciliatory gestures toward Joachim and his family. He has even awarded decorations to his older children. In doing so, he has reminded everyone that, although they don't have official roles, they remain beloved members of the institution.

Now all of this has been called into question. A Danish media outlet, SE og HØR, has revealed an issue that could reignite family tensions. According to their information, an important point hasn't been solved: the fate of a private property owned by Queen Margrethe in France. It's the Château de Cayx, in Cahors, which has been Prince Joachim and his family's vacation retreat for decades.

Frederik and Joachim of Denmark spend their vacations at their mother's private castle

Queen Margrethe handed over the head of state role to Frederik in January 2024. At the time, it seemed she had left everything organized. Among other decisions, she withdrew royal titles from grandchildren who wouldn't have institutional roles, all four of them being Joachim's children.

The issue of the French castle has remained unsolved. Although in most royal houses the properties have passed to the heir to the crown, the case of Cayx is different.

It was a personal purchase by Margrethe in 1974. It doesn't belong to the national heritage, it's not in Denmark, it doesn't have institutional value but it does have emotional value.

Expert Lars Hovbakke Sørensen has stated that it's likely King Frederik will end up keeping the property. It includes a vineyard and its value is incalculable, not only because of its land, but also because of its symbolism. Prince Henrik himself, before passing away in 2018, suggested that Cayx would go to the heir.

Joachim of Denmark travels to the castle more often than Frederik

However, in recent years, Joachim and his family have been the ones who have visited the property most frequently. His wife, Princess Marie, is French and his children, Nicolas and Felix, have spent many summers there. Even Queen Margrethe has continued visiting the area, just like any other local.

Everything seems to indicate that the castle will go to the king. Joachim can't stop it. The queen hasn't left clear instructions.

If there isn't a specific will, Frederik will decide. In that decision, a flame that has remained extinguished for years could be rekindled.