Urgent announcement from Buckingham after the death of the Duchess of Kent: 'Her Highness...'

The Duchess of Kent, Katharine Lucy Mary Worsley, has passed away at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace. The news has shocked the United Kingdom, and Buckingham Palace has been forced to issue an urgent statement on behalf of the Royal Family.

"Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace," they announced in an official statement. How will the House of Windsor face the loss of one of its most beloved and unique figures?

| ITV Studios

Buckingham Palace issues an urgent statement after the death of the Duchess of Kent

On Thursday night, shortly before midnight, the news of the Duchess of Kent's death broke. Charles III was informed immediately at Balmoral, where he is currently staying, and gave the order to prepare the official statement. Katharine Worsley has been a silent pillar of the monarchy for decades, and her absence marks a new chapter in the life of the Windsors.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death on Friday morning with a message full of solemnity and emotion. "With deep regret, the death of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Kent is announced. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family," the statement begins.

"The king, the queen, and the members of the Royal Family join the Duke of Kent, his children, and grandchildren in mourning her loss. They remember the Duchess's lifelong devotion to all the organizations she was associated with, her passion for music, and her empathy for young people," they add.

King Charles III, age 76, has declared official mourning until the day of the funeral, the details of which have not yet been confirmed. During this time, the Royal Family and palace staff will wear mourning attire, and the royal troops and stables will wear black armbands as a sign of respect. According to the BBC, some official engagements may continue, but adapted to the tone required by mourning.

The Duchess of Kent leaves behind a legacy closely linked to the recent history of the monarchy. Married since 1961 to Edward, Duke of Kent, cousin of Elizabeth II, she was part of the queen's official life until April 2024.

Katharine Worsley: the story of the Duchess of Kent who broke the Royal Family's mold

Katharine was born in 1933 in Yorkshire and was known for years as "the Yorkshire girl." She was the only daughter of William Arthington Worsley and Joyce Morgan Brunner. Although she came from a distinguished family, her commoner background contrasted with what was expected for a royal marriage.

Her wedding to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, held on June 8, 1961, at York Minster, was historic: the first in that cathedral in six centuries. The dress, designed by John Cavanagh and made with more than 820 ft. (250 meters) of silk, is still remembered as one of the most elegant. It was at that wedding that the future kings of Spain, Juan Carlos and Sofía, also met.

The couple settled in Anmer Hall, a residence on the Sandringham estate, now used by the Prince and Princess of Wales. They had three children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews; Lady Helen Taylor; and Lord Nicholas Windsor, as well as ten grandchildren. In 1977, they experienced a painful episode: the stillbirth of their fourth child.

| The Royal Family Web.

Years later, the Duchess spoke about that experience in The Daily Telegraph: "It was a horrible thing that happened and I didn't think I should give myself time to get over it. It wasn't a good period, but once I got out and returned to a state of normality, I quickly realized that it happens to many people. I've never had depression since then."

Her approachable character and empathy made a difference. She didn't hesitate to break protocol when the occasion called for it, such as at Wimbledon, where she comforted a tennis player defeated by Steffi Graf. In 1994, she made a historic decision by converting to Catholicism, something unprecedented in more than 300 years within the British Royal Family.

In 2002, she retired from official life and gave up the treatment of Her Royal Highness with Elizabeth II's permission to devote herself to music, her true passion. She taught for thirteen years at a school in Hull, where she gave piano and singing lessons. In 2004, together with Nicholas Robinson, she founded Future Talent, a charity to support young musicians throughout the United Kingdom.

Her life was that of a woman who knew how to keep the balance between tradition and modernity, between duty and personal vocation. Her legacy, beyond the title, is that of a woman who paved the way and, with her closeness, left an indelible mark on the history of the British monarchy.