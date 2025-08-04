Antonio Banderas (64) breaks his silence and surprises his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel

During one of his latest interviews, Antonio Banderas broke his silence to talk about one of the toughest episodes of his life. It was a story that surely left his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, speechless.

There is no doubt that Antonio Banderas is one of the most recognized Spanish actors worldwide, all thanks to his successful career in Hollywood. However, this hasn't made him lose his connection to his homeland.

| Europa Press

As we know, the actor spends much of the year in Málaga, where he has been seen on several occasions alongside such prominent figures as actor Robert De Niro.

One of the reasons that led Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kimpel to stay longer in Spain is the local cuisine, an essential element in their daily lives. In recent years, the actor has adapted his lifestyle, prioritizing health and well-being.

| Europa Press

This change in diet was something the Málaga native put into practice after the heart attack he suffered in 2017. This event undoubtedly marked a turning point both personally and professionally.

So much so that, last February, Antonio Banderas had no qualms about sharing this difficult episode of his life with the audience of Cuarto Milenio. It was a story that truly surprised everyone, including his partner Nicole Kimpel.

Antonio Banderas surprises his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, by talking about the heart attack he suffered a few years ago

During his interview on the aforementioned Mediaset España program, Antonio Banderas experienced a delicate and intense moment as he revealed how he realized he was having a heart attack.

As Nicole Kimpel's boyfriend explained, this episode took place at his country house in London. "We had a gym, I did my exercises and after showering I was making myself some tea... I felt a distant pain in both arms," the actor said.

| Mediaset

However, "since I had lifted weights," Antonio Banderas thought "that was the reason." "Suddenly I started to feel bad, I felt a cold sweat and I was short of breath. It was a sensation like when you're very sleepy and can't open your eyes, but multiply that by 10," he added.

At that moment, the interview became even more intense when the actor stated that, at that very instant, he began to experience a very strange feeling:

"The sensation of leaving, what your body asks for is to give up and let go, what started to hurt me was my jaws, more than my chest. I lay down on the floor and tried not to let myself go."

| Mediaset

Meanwhile, after sharing this difficult episode of his life with the audience, Antonio Banderas stated that, since then, he has made some important changes in his daily life. Among them, several related to his diet.

Nicole Kimpel's boyfriend confirmed that after suffering this heart attack he eats "less red meat, more chicken and fish." "But ham is never missing from my diet," he says with humor.

In addition to these dietary changes, Antonio Banderas has increased his physical activity: "I run because I like it. It releases my endorphins and I go to work with great energy."

The actor also does "yoga from time to time to stay more agile, but nothing else." "I think what keeps me in shape is having projects," Nicole Kimpel's partner concluded.