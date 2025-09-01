King Charles III makes a decision about Prince Harry that almost no one expected

King Charles III has surprised everyone with a decision that directly affects Prince Harry and hasn't left anyone indifferent. Amid speculation about the Duke of Sussex's return to the United Kingdom, there had been talk of reconciliation between father and son. However, what has really drawn attention is the move the monarch has made regarding the prince's security.

Harry's return, scheduled for next week, has sparked all kinds of rumors and comments. The Duke will travel to London to attend the WellChild Awards, the charitable foundation that supports children with serious illnesses. The big question was what role the Royal Family would play regarding his visit, and now the king's decision is known.

Charles III has decided that Harry won't have Royal Family security during his stay in the United Kingdom. The news has surprised many because it was expected that, given the public nature of his appearances, the monarch would choose to guarantee his official protection. On the contrary, Diana of Wales's youngest son will have to arrange his own private security, a measure that highlights the distance that still exists with his family.

A legal battle that redefines Harry's position within the monarchy

This outcome is better understood if one remembers the legal battle the prince kept against the British Home Office. Prince Harry had appealed several times the withdrawal of his security after the so-called 'Megxit', arguing that his life and his family's were at risk. However, the courts rejected his appeals and finally confirmed that he didn't have the right to the same protection enjoyed by active members of the royal family.

King Charles III's decision is therefore part of a context of accumulated tensions. It's not only a matter of security, but also a symbolic message about the place Harry holds today in the monarchy. The prince, despite still being the sovereign's son, has been left on the sidelines of the institution and no longer enjoys the privileges he once had.

Prince Harry's busy schedule in London without support from King Charles III

Meanwhile, Harry's schedule in London won't be light. He has delivered a speech at the charity gala and has been seen with organizations and patrons who have supported his work for years. However, the absence of a reunion with his father and the support of the Royal Family has made the focus shift to that decision that few expected.

The Duke's return has highlighted, once again, the cracks in his relationship with his family. Charles III's gesture of not granting him official security has been interpreted as a distant measure. Although Prince Harry will continue with his commitments, the shadow of that refusal has marked what should have been a trip focused solely on charity.