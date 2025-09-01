Meghan Markle grows stronger in California and reveals the Windsor family's secret

Meghan Markle has once again shown that in California she enjoys a freedom she didn't have in the United Kingdom. In the United States, the Duchess of Sussex has gained strength and confidence to recount what her life was like with the Windsor family. In her latest appearance on The Circuit, Meghan has revealed the secret of her past with the British royal family.

Once again, Harry's wife has put her in-laws in the spotlight and the problems she carried with them in England. Meghan emphasizes the most questionable aspect of the Windsors and what motivated her departure from the institution.

Meghan Markle reveals the darkest secret of the Windsor family

Meghan Markle is in the middle of promoting the second season of her show With Love, Meghan. This has led her to visit several television networks in the United States, offering juicy headlines. One of them is, of course, related to her past in the Windsor family.

The The Circuit show has witnessed the latest controversial revelation Meghan has made about the secret of her in-laws. Specifically, Markle highlighted how the Windsors' strict protocol forced her to hide her true skin color. "I had to wear skin-colored tights, that wasn't really me, I felt it was a bit fake," she said live.

She described it with a mix of humor and disbelief, but once again emphasized a dark aspect of the British royal family. This isn't the first time Meghan has said she felt her mixed-race background wasn't well received in the institution. Now, she brings it up again by revealing this secret and how she felt about this protocol requirement from the Windsors.

In that environment, clothing isn't just fashion, it's a sign of obedience. Meghan wasn't allowed to express herself as she would have liked, and this ended up taking a toll on her. During that time, she usually avoided bright colors and stuck to beige, camel, or white tones.

According to her recollection, she didn't want to stand out and tried to fit in without anyone pointing at her. "A few years ago it was different, I couldn't be the way I am now," she confessed to host Emily Chang.

Meghan Markle completely distances herself from the Windsor family

Amid the possible reconciliation between Harry and King Charles III, Meghan has dealt a new blow to the Windsor family. With these latest statements about her past in the British royal house, she completely breaks with her in-laws.

Above all, because she once again brings up the reluctance that, supposedly, her skin color provoked. Although she called her testimony a "silly example," it's inevitable that everyone is now looking at the Windsor family.

Meghan used the tights incident to make it clear that now "I'm being myself." "Now I can dress the way I want and say the things that are true," she added during the interview. "Besides appearing publicly in an authentic way, feeling comfortable in my own skin," she insisted.

Since she and Harry decided to step back from royalty in 2020, her life has changed radically. Now she shows herself free from rules about what to wear or when to speak out, there are no imposed tights anymore, nor does she have to cover up to meet others' expectations. In California, where she now lives, she has become strong and has adopted a relaxed, natural style, much more true to herself.

"I feel like I don't need to prove anything," she concluded, celebrating having distanced herself from the rigidity of the Windsor family. Meghan has shown that her past is behind her and that she isn't willing to put her freedom at risk again.