The gesture Leonor made in Murcia with her hand will surprise Queen Letizia

Princess Leonor arrived today at the Air Academy of San Javier, in Murcia, to continue her military training. This event is being followed live, in which a gesture she made with her hand has strongly caught the attention and must have surprised her mother, Queen Letizia.

The sovereign must have been pleasantly comforted to see what Leonor did. This shows that for her, her mother is a role model.

| Europa Press

The detail from Leonor that reminded people of Queen Letizia

Princess Leonor began her training today within the Air Force, joining the military academy of Murcia. Her arrival at the location was broadcast live, as there is great interest in knowing every step the heir to the throne is taking.

At this event, something surprised everyone present, those following her on television, and surely even Queen Letizia herself, from home. The young woman arrived, dressed in the appropriate uniform, took off her glove, and greeted the authorities. Specifically, the energetic way in which she shook hands with them drew attention.

The striking thing was not the protocol itself, but the way she shook hands with those present. It was a firm gesture, with confidence and warmth, which many immediately compared to the sovereign's characteristic greeting at her official events. That way of shaking hands, clear and forceful, has always been one of the hallmarks of the wife of King Felipe.

The parallel between mother and daughter has been inevitable. Princess Leonor seems to have adopted her mother's attitude as a reference, showing that she is not only learning at the military academy, but also in the field of institutional representation. This detail has been perceived as a sign that the heir is being trained on all fronts: military discipline, civic commitment, and her own style in public life.

Leonor: an heir in training with a clear role model, Queen Letizia

The fact that this gesture reminded people so much of Queen Letizia's sends a clear message: Princess Leonor takes her mother as an example. On numerous occasions, the sovereign has shown that her way of conducting herself at official events is not improvised, but the result of meticulous preparation. That same preparation now seems to inspire her daughter.

It is inevitable to think of other moments when Felipe VI's wife has shown that same style. One example was her greeting at a meeting with the ambassador of Spain in the United States, very similar to the one her daughter repeated today. This coincidence reinforces the perception that the young heir is guided by the model she has closest to her.

Letizia's role as a role model has been highlighted on multiple occasions. Her experience as queen and her way of facing each commitment have set a path to follow. Now, with Leonor's military training underway, the connection between the two becomes even more evident.

| Europa Press

Beyond the hand gesture, Leonor's arrival at the General Air Academy is a step of enormous significance. Her military training is an essential pillar in her preparation as the future head of state.

Leonor's presence in Murcia is an institutional act, and also a clear message of commitment to the military tradition of the Crown. Every movement, every greeting, and every decision are part of a process that seeks to show a young woman prepared to assume her role.

The firmness in her greeting is interpreted as a metaphor for the same firmness she will need in her public life. In this sense, her mother's influence is undeniable. She has managed to pass on values of confidence, respect, and warmth, which Leonor is now beginning to project in official settings.