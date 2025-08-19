Kate Middleton and Prince William break their silence and announce something important

While on a private vacation, Kate Middleton and Prince William decided to break their silence to reveal some very important information. This intervention took place during one of the first events of the British Crown.

Last Friday, August 15, Charles III, Queen Camilla, and several members of the British Royal Family attended the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day. This important official event became the first on their agenda after their summer vacation.

However, despite the great significance of this anniversary in the United Kingdom, a few days ago it was confirmed that Kate Middleton and Prince William would not be present. Although they are part of the main core of the monarchy, the future monarchs did not see it necessary to interrupt their vacation for this reason.

However, just like Prince Harry, both wanted to be present in some way. That's why they did not hesitate to pay tribute to those who served during the war through a written message. These words were read after Charles III's six-minute speech to commemorate VJ80.

Kate Middleton and Prince William wanted to be present at the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day

Through their message, Kate Middleton and Prince William wanted to highlight the bravery of British and Commonwealth soldiers who fought on the Asia-Pacific front. In fact, they spoke of an "enduring debt" to the so-called greatest generation.

This emotional gesture took place before a commemorative event broadcast on television in Staffordshire, which paid tribute to all those who served in the Asia-Pacific region. Several prominent figures from the country attended this event.

The message from Kate Middleton and Prince William was released right after Charles III delivered a recorded speech. These words were broadcast at 7:30 a.m. throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, the future monarchs of the United Kingdom wanted to pay tribute with some emotional words to all those who, in 1945, risked their lives for the rest of the British people:

"Today, on the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all those who served. Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific."

The televised ceremony at the Staffordshire memorial paid tribute to all those who fought in the Asia-Pacific. Among them were those distinguished with the Burma Star, veterans of the British Indian Army, former prisoners of war, and those who participated in battles such as Kohima and Imphal.

During the event, the monarchs left floral offerings, as did other prominent representatives. Afterwards, there was an aerial display by the Red Arrows.

The commemoration concluded with a flyover by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. In addition, the king and queen attended a reception with World War II veterans.